“I would get smoked by an 84-year-old” – Fans react to 84-yo JoAnne Carner firing an 80 at the US Senior Women’s Open

LPGA legend JoAnne Carner once again shot better than her age at the 2023 US Senior Women’s Open, as she carded an 8-over 80 on Thursday, August 24. This is the sixth time she has shot her age or better in US Senior Women’s Open history.

The 84-year-old Carner began the first round with bogeys on the opening three holes and then one more on the sixth. Her only birdie came on the ninth before she made three more bogeys and a double bogey to end the day at 80. She was sitting at T69 after the first round.

NUCLR Golf shared the video of the two-time major champion sinking the final putt and thanking the fans as they applauded for her incredible effort.

Fans were in awe of Big Mama's incredible effort at the Waverley Country Club in Portland, Ore.

Here's how fans reacted to Carner's first round at the 2023 US Senior Women's Open:

"I would get smoked by an 84 year old woman. She is awesome."

"It appears I will need to live until 137"

"She probably makes a mean pot roast too."

"Incredible. At this age, she still plays golf so well. Wishing her good health. ⛳️⛳️"

"I have never shot below a 90"

"This makes me feel absolutely terrible about my game."

"I'm half her age and she'd still whoop my ass on the course. Well done, JoAnne!"

"Virginia slims going to hit different tonight"

"This is more impressive than Bryson’s 58 from the white tees at that one shotgun tournament he played in… 🔥🔥🔥"

"JoAnne Carner…a legend & ambassador for women’s golf! Today s generation can take a lesson or 100 from her!"

"I bet she had a smoke and cocktail in the hands within the next 5 minutes…..Legend!!!!"

"I know so many healthy 30 year old men who would get absolutely washed by this lady in a skins game"

"Good to know, that there’s an 84 year old woman out there who can shoot 15-20 shots better than me… 😞"

"Congrats to Ms. JoAnne Carner for beating her age by 4 in a USGA Championship, and then heading to the range to try to improve."

"Some seriously impressive stuff there! I'm hoping I make it to 84, let alone to still be playing great golf by then"

"If I can bend over and get the ball out of the cup at that age, I'll be pleasantly surprised with myself."

A look at JoAnne Carner's LPGA career

The 84-year-old LPGA legend has won 43 titles on tour, including two majors.

She is the only woman to win the US Girls' Junior, US Women's Amateur, and US Women's Open titles and the first player to win three different USGA championship events.

Carner won two majors in her career, both at the US Open. His major win came in 1971 after beating Kathy Whitworth by seven strokes.

She won her second US Open in 1976, beating Sandra Palmer in the playoffs. For her incredible career, she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.