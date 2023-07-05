Who has won the most US Women's Open titles? Past champions explored

The US Women's Open 2023 is about to commence on Thursday, July 6, at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. The first edition was played in 1946, with only 39 players competing in the tournament.

Over the years, the US Women's Open has undergone various changes in its rules and formats. The event has witnessed numerous players achieve remarkable feats, leaving a lasting impact on the tournament's legacy.

In the 77 editions of the tournament, Betsy Rawls and Mickey Wright have won four times each. Babe Zaharias, Susie Berning, Hollis Stacy, and Annika Sörenstam have triumphed at the event three times each. Sörenstam is the only non-American to win it three times.

Nine players have won the USGA event twice, with Inbee Park (2008 and 2013) being the most recent addition to the list.

Most US Women's Open wins in history

4

Betsy Rawls: 1951, 1953, 1957, 1960

Mickey Wright: 1958, 1959, 1961, 1964

3

Babe Zaharias: 1948, 1950, 1954

Susie Berning: 1968, 1972, 1973

Hollis Stacy: 1977, 1978, 1984

Annika Sörenstam: 1995, 1996, 2006

2

Louise Suggs: 1949, 1952

Donna Caponi: 1969, 1970

JoAnne Carner: 1971, 1976

Betsy King: 1989, 1990

Patty Sheehan: 1992, 1994

Karrie Webb: 2000, 2001

Juli Inkster: 1999, 2002

Meg Mallon: 1991, 2004

Inbee Park: 2008, 2013

Players who won the US Women's Open back-to-back

Winning a major championship is not an easy feat, let alone defending it. In the 77-year history of the US Women's Open, only seven times has a player successfully defended her title. In 1959, Mickie Wright became the first player to defend her title.

In the last 21 years, no one has been able to win the event consecutively. Karrie Webb was the last player to defend her title.

Here's the list of golfers who have successfully defended their titles:

Mickey Wright: 1958, 1959

Donna Caponi: 1969, 1970

Susie Berning: 1972, 1973

Hollis Stacy: 1977, 1978

Betsy King: 1989, 1990

Annika Sörenstam: 1995, 1996

Karrie Webb: 2000, 2001

Who can win the US Women's Open this year? Odds explored

Rose Zhang is the favorite to clinch the US Women's Open 2023 this week

According to several betting websites, Rose Zhang is the favorite to lift the title at Pebble Beach on Sunday. Notably, Zhang made her professional debut on the LPGA Tour last month at the Mizuho Americas Open, which she eventually won.

As per BetMGM Sportsbook, Zhang is +1100 to win her first major this week. Golfweek has also put her at the top with +1200 odds. Current World No. 1 and two-time major winner Jin Young Ko is +1400 to secure victory this week. Reigning champion Minjee Lee is +2300 to defend her title.

Here are the odds for the 2023 US Women's Open:

Rose Zhang: +1200

Jin Young Ko: +1400

Hyo Joo Kim: +1600

Nelly Korda: +1800

Atthaya Thitkul: +1800

Leona Maguire: +2000

Xi-yu Lin: +2200

Minjee Lee: +2200

Miyu Yamashita: +2800

Hye Jin Choi: +2800

Ruoning Yin: +3000

Nasa Hataoka: +3000

Lilia Vu: +3000

Brooke Henderson: +3000

Ayaka Furue: +3000

Megan Khang: +3500

Celine Boutier: +3500

Carlota Ciganda: +3500

Lydia Ko: +4000

Linn Grant: +4000

