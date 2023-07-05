Who has won the most US Women's Open titles? Past champions explored

The US Women's Open 2023 is about to commence on Thursday, July 6, at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. The first edition was played in 1946, with only 39 players competing in the tournament.
Over the years, the US Women's Open has undergone various changes in its rules and formats. The event has witnessed numerous players achieve remarkable feats, leaving a lasting impact on the tournament's legacy.
In the 77 editions of the tournament, Betsy Rawls and Mickey Wright have won four times each. Babe Zaharias, Susie Berning, Hollis Stacy, and Annika Sörenstam have triumphed at the event three times each. Sörenstam is the only non-American to win it three times.
Nine players have won the USGA event twice, with Inbee Park (2008 and 2013) being the most recent addition to the list.
Most US Women's Open wins in history
4
- Betsy Rawls: 1951, 1953, 1957, 1960
- Mickey Wright: 1958, 1959, 1961, 1964
3
- Babe Zaharias: 1948, 1950, 1954
- Susie Berning: 1968, 1972, 1973
- Hollis Stacy: 1977, 1978, 1984
- Annika Sörenstam: 1995, 1996, 2006
2
- Louise Suggs: 1949, 1952
- Donna Caponi: 1969, 1970
- JoAnne Carner: 1971, 1976
- Betsy King: 1989, 1990
- Patty Sheehan: 1992, 1994
- Karrie Webb: 2000, 2001
- Juli Inkster: 1999, 2002
- Meg Mallon: 1991, 2004
- Inbee Park: 2008, 2013
Players who won the US Women's Open back-to-back
Winning a major championship is not an easy feat, let alone defending it. In the 77-year history of the US Women's Open, only seven times has a player successfully defended her title. In 1959, Mickie Wright became the first player to defend her title.
In the last 21 years, no one has been able to win the event consecutively. Karrie Webb was the last player to defend her title.
Here's the list of golfers who have successfully defended their titles:
- Mickey Wright: 1958, 1959
- Donna Caponi: 1969, 1970
- Susie Berning: 1972, 1973
- Hollis Stacy: 1977, 1978
- Betsy King: 1989, 1990
- Annika Sörenstam: 1995, 1996
- Karrie Webb: 2000, 2001
Who can win the US Women's Open this year? Odds explored
According to several betting websites, Rose Zhang is the favorite to lift the title at Pebble Beach on Sunday. Notably, Zhang made her professional debut on the LPGA Tour last month at the Mizuho Americas Open, which she eventually won.
As per BetMGM Sportsbook, Zhang is +1100 to win her first major this week. Golfweek has also put her at the top with +1200 odds. Current World No. 1 and two-time major winner Jin Young Ko is +1400 to secure victory this week. Reigning champion Minjee Lee is +2300 to defend her title.
Here are the odds for the 2023 US Women's Open:
- Rose Zhang: +1200
- Jin Young Ko: +1400
- Hyo Joo Kim: +1600
- Nelly Korda: +1800
- Atthaya Thitkul: +1800
- Leona Maguire: +2000
- Xi-yu Lin: +2200
- Minjee Lee: +2200
- Miyu Yamashita: +2800
- Hye Jin Choi: +2800
- Ruoning Yin: +3000
- Nasa Hataoka: +3000
- Lilia Vu: +3000
- Brooke Henderson: +3000
- Ayaka Furue: +3000
- Megan Khang: +3500
- Celine Boutier: +3500
- Carlota Ciganda: +3500
- Lydia Ko: +4000
- Linn Grant: +4000