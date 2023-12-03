“I go between 3:30 and 5:00 every day” - Tiger Woods tells Peyton Manning about his workout plans

Tiger Woods is proof that great stars are the sum of extraordinary talent and tireless work. This was evidenced when Woods stunned Peyton Manning by telling him his work schedule at the gym.

The conversation occurred in 2019, during an event where Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning shared a round of golf. Manning was interested in the preparation methods employed by the legend, and this was their conversation:

PM: What time do you go [to the gym]?

TW: I actually worked out this morning

PM: Did you? Is that every day?

TW: I go between 3:30 and 5:00 every day

Expand Tweet

Peyton Manning is one of the most successful stars in National Football League (NFL) history and even he looked incredulous when he heard Tiger Woods' gym schedule and frequency of workouts.

This is not the only sign of Tiger Woods' strong commitment to his training. He recently spoke to a group of students belonging to the Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program and revealed to them that his tournament preparation includes hitting a staggering 1,000 golf balls a day.

Here's what Tiger Woods said to those students (via X @PGATOUR):

"That doesn't mean hitting a thousand balls on a range. That means, possibly, maybe hitting 100 balls on a range, 300 chip shots and 600 putts. You break it up to whatever you want to break it up to. That develops feel and sensation that never goes away."

Expand Tweet

Golf Digest, citing journalist Brandel Chamblee, recently reported that Woods wrote to other professional players from the gym at 4:00 am to tell them he was training and asked them what they were doing to be better.

Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods and Golf

The former quarterback of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos is an avowed golf fan and a very gifted amateur. Manning has also invested in golf-related businesses. However, his relationship with the sport goes far beyond that.

Manning is so involved in golf that the ultra-exclusive Augusta National extended him an invitation to become a member. Needless to say, the former NFL star accepted.

In addition, Manning is a regular participant in Pro-Am events at various tournaments, as well as having participated in The Match. He has also been Tiger Woods' round partner on numerous occasions.

This is how Peyton Manning described his experience playing with Woods (via Golf.com):

"It's kinda made my golf matches with my buddies and a couple member-guests disappointing since then."

Golf.com also reported that Manning has a golf handicap of 6.4, which makes him a top amateur. This was demonstrated, among other occasions, in his two appearances at The Match, one of which he won, teaming up with Woods.