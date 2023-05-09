"I wouldn't go public" - Tiger Woods’ legal team release a 'concerned' Erica Herman email from 2017 amid court battle

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman's email to the golfer's lawyer has gone viral, just days before their case hearing on Tuesday, May 9. Herman has sued the American golfer for making her sign an NDA before the start of their relationship in 2017.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman split earlier this year, and the NDA draft became the talk of the town. Herman requested the court to overturn the agreement so she could speak about her relationship with Woods.

Christopher J. Hubman, the CFO of ETW Corporation, indicated in a document submitted on Sunday, May 7, that he offered the NDA to Erica on April 17, 2017, around the time Woods began seeing her. She asked for a few changes in the contract and the revised copy was sent back to her on July 13. Herman signed the agreement and delivered a fully executed copy on 9 August 2017.

The filing also includes the exchange of emails between Erica Herman and Christopher Hubman. The first mail was sent by the lawyer to Herman on July 13,(2017) saying:

“As a follow up to our conversation, attached please find a revised NDA which addresses the matters we discussed, i.e., taking pictures of the kids and your employment by TWJ."

In response, Herman emailed on August 7, 2017:

“My only concern is if by chance TW does something that brings our relationship to an end, do I automatically loose my job? I don't have any problems with what's in the document because I wouldn't go public or use anything I know to hurt him or the kids but with my whole life in his hands now I would want to have some kind of control over my future in the business. If something happened 5-10 years down the road I don't want to be in my 40's heartbroken and jobless. Thoughts?”

Hubman replied to her mail on the same day saying:

"In my mind, your employment by The Woods Jupiter and your personal relationship with TW are two separate items. I don't think the end of one automatically impacts the other ... although I admit it could be complicated. It will most likely depend on the terms, condition or reason for the relationship ending.

"The NDA doesn't address the terms of your TWJ employment...only the dissemination and control of information that you become privy to as a result of your personal and professional relationship with TW."

"Ms. Herman’s signature appears above her printed name"- Tiger Woods on Erica Herman signing the NDA

Earlier on Friday, Erica Herman's attorney filed a document in court alleging that Tiger Woods pursued a sexual relationship with Herman while she was his employee and then compelled her to sign an NDA or be dismissed.

Herman sought $30 million in damages from Tiger Woods on her prior declaration. In response to Friday's lawsuit, Woods' attorney provided the email she sent before signing the NDA. Furthermore, Tiger Woods signed a declaration stating:

“Over the course of my relationship with Ms. Herman, I became familiar with her signature and handwriting. Ms. Herman’s signature appears above her printed name. The other handwriting on page 3 is Ms. Herman’s handwriting.”

According to the NDA, any disagreement between them should be settled outside of court through confidential arbitration. Herman, on the other hand, is attempting to prove the agreement's invalidity.

