“I haven't been in a very good place mentally” – Cam Davis reveals why he adopted a ‘different approach’ that led to the Rocket Mortgage Classic win

Following his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cam Davis revealed that he had been working with a hypnotherapist. He added that he was trying to take a different approach to get his head in the right place.

On June 30, Davis rallied from behind to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He was tied for third heading into the final round but carded a 2-under 70 on Sunday. 54-hole leaders Aaron Rai and Akshay Bhatia posted even-par 72s each and lost by a one-stroke margin. Davis Thompson and Min Woo Lee were the other two joint runner-ups.

Speaking at the winner's press conference, Davis said it was a rollercoaster of emotions to win. He revealed he had been visiting a hypnotherapist for the last few weeks.

Trending

"It's a just trying to take a different approach to try and get my head back in the right place," he said. "I honestly haven't been in a very good place mentally at all for the last 6 months or so. I felt like all of my opportunities have been slipping out of my hands as the year progresses without playing very good golf.

"I had a great week at the Masters and it feels like since then I've it all had just left me. So I felt like a change of direction was definitely needed. Something that I was actually going to stick to because I'm definitely someone that we'll start doing something and if it doesn't feel like it's helping straight away it's very easy to drop it."

Cam Davis added that working with a hypnotherapist had made a significant impact in such a short span, and he has been feeling better over the last few days.

How much prize money did Cam Davis receive for winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic?

Cam Davis bagged a $1.656 million share from the $9.2 million purse for winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, and Min Woo Lee received $616,400 each for the joint runner-up finish at the Detroit Golf Club.

Here's the payout for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic:

1. Cam Davis - $1.656 million

T2. Davis Thompson - $616,400

T2. Min Woo Lee - $616,400

T2. Akshay Bhatia - $616,400

T2. Aaron Rai - $616,400

T6. Rico Hoey - $300,150

T6. Eric Cole - $300,150

T6. Erik van Rooyen - $300,150

T6. Cameron Young - $300,150

T10. Taylor Moore - $206,233.33

T10. J.J. Spaun - $206,233.33

T10. Dylan Wu - $206,233.33

T10. Hayden Springer - $206,233.33

T10. Nick Dunlap - $206,233.33

T10. Luke Clanton (a) - $206,233.33

T10. Sam Stevens - $206,233.33

T17. David Skinns - $149,500

T17. Troy Merritt - $149,500

T17. Ben Silverman - $149,500

T20. Carl Yuan - $113,068

T20. Andrew Novak - $113,068

T20. Patton Kizzire - $113,068

T20. Ben Kohles - $113,068

T20. Neal Shipley - $113,068

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback