“I got your beers today”: Joel Dahmen makes a fan’s day after hitting him on the calf with a tee shot

During his final practice round before the ongoing PGA Championship, Joel Dahmen's tee shot went awry and hit a fan on the calf. After making sure the fan was not injured, he made a heartfelt gesture that certainly made the fan's day.

Dahmen asked the fan how much a beer cost at the Oak Hill Country Club. After learning they were $17, Dahmen pulled out a crisp $100 bill and said:

"I got your beers today."

The gesture was appreciated by the fan, who took to Twitter to convey the funny incident that had occurred. He even included an image of his calf where the golf ball made impact.

Dahmen quote-tweeted the fan's post and wrote:

"Sorry about that! Hope you enjoyed the beers."

Joel Dahmen @Joel_Dahmen Caleb McGuire @YourPalCal_ Shoutout to @Joel_Dahmen for hitting my calf with a tee shot today on hole #1! He proceeds to ask me how much a beer costs at the tourney and I tell him $17 a pop. He then pulls out a crispy $100 bill and says "I got your beers today." Shoutout to @Joel_Dahmen for hitting my calf with a tee shot today on hole #1! He proceeds to ask me how much a beer costs at the tourney and I tell him $17 a pop. He then pulls out a crispy $100 bill and says "I got your beers today." 💯 ⛳️ 🍻 https://t.co/oLIenCUj5q Sorry about that! Hope you enjoyed the beers. twitter.com/yourpalcal_/st… Sorry about that! Hope you enjoyed the beers. twitter.com/yourpalcal_/st…

The incident has certainly earned Joel Dahmen a loyal fan, who replied to his tweet and wished him luck for the ongoing competition. He wrote:

"It was a pleasure just to meet you! We couldn't stop talking about it for the rest of the day. Go ahead and win this week!"

Joel Dahmen's road to the 2023 PGA Championship

Joel Dahmen initially did not meet the qualification criteria for the PGA Championship. However, when the Championship released the list of players on the field, Dahmen was included in it by the officials to fill the remaining spots.

Dahmen himself did not know how he got in, and speaking to Dan Rapport from the Fore Play Podcast, he said:

“Great question…I was very surprised.”

The 35-year-old American turned pro in 2010 and earned his PGA Tour card in 2017. He finished second at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2019, behind champion Max Homa. His first PGA Tour win came in March 2021 at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Dahmen came T10 at the 2020 PGA Championship and will be hoping for another good finished this year. However, the field for the 2023 PGA Championship is exceptionally strong and includes 99 of the top 100 ranked players in the world.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm and World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler entered the tournament as the favorites.

