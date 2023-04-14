Who is Joel Dahmen? Everything you need to know about the 'Full Swing' star

Netflix's recent docuseries Full Swing star Joel Dahmen is an American golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. Despite being the World No. 99 in the OWGR, he is one of the most popular faces on the Tour.

The Full Swing star is currently playing at the 2023 RBC Heritage tournament, which has one of the biggest fields in the tour's event. He is in the T5 rankings on the leaderboard.

Who Joel Dahmen is: His career and accomplishments

Born on November 11, 1987, in Clarkston, Washington, Dahmen was a two-time state champion at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association when he was at Clarkston High School.

From 2010 to 2013, he was on the PGA Tour Canada, but he had very little success. He was picked on the Web.com Tour in 2015 after a successful 2014 on the PGA Tour Latino American golf circuit.

His Web.com Tour's successful two-year stint earned him his PGA Tour card in 2017. However, he has not had much success in the next two years. He finished as runner-up to Max Homa in the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship.

After two mid-performing years on the tour, Joel Dahmen finally registered his first win at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

In 2005, Dahmen lost his mother due to pancreatic cancer. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2009 and kept fighting the disease till he got rid of it in the same year.

Joel Dahmen @Joel_Dahmen



#Thankful #BucketHatBrigade Everyone has asked why the Bucket Hat? Why @MDAndersonNews ? And now @travismathew will be making them. Stay tuned for more exciting details, but most importantly, keep helping me #EndCancer Everyone has asked why the Bucket Hat? Why @MDAndersonNews? And now @travismathew will be making them. Stay tuned for more exciting details, but most importantly, keep helping me #EndCancer #Thankful #BucketHatBrigade https://t.co/jeJudIxLwg

He married his long-time food blogger girlfriend Lona Skutt in December 2018. The couple has a son named Riggs William Dahmen, who was born on January 19, 2022.

Why was Joel Dahmen not in the 2023 Masters?

The 35-year-old American golfer, who is considered a fan favorite, especially after Netflix's docuseries Full Swing, missed out on the 2023 Masters. He had failed to qualify for the event. He did not meet any of the qualification criteria mentioned by the organizers.

He even managed to finish in the top 10 rankings on the leaderboard of the 2022 U.S. Open. Qualifications were not enough as he was ranked in the 100th position in the OWGR. He had his final chance at the 2023 Valero Texas Open, and if he had won the tournament, he could have earned his chance at the 2023 Masters. But he finished in the devastating T69 position in the tournament.

Joel Dahmen has not even been to Augusta National Golf Club a single time in his career. But with the kind of talent he has, he will surely get an invite in a few years' time.

2023 RBC Heritage: Leaderboard

The 2023 RBC Heritage has a field of 141 players this year. The 2023 Masters Champion Jon Rahm is struggling in the tournament and is ranked T92. Viktor Hovland leads the table and is followed by Brian Harman, Aaron Rai, and Jimmy Walker.

RBC Heritage @RBC_Heritage



Due to darkness, Round 1 has been suspended and will resume tomorrow at 8am ET. Round 2 will begin as scheduled at 7am.



* Players who have not finished. Your current leaderboard after day one of the #RBCHeritage Due to darkness, Round 1 has been suspended and will resume tomorrow at 8am ET. Round 2 will begin as scheduled at 7am.* Players who have not finished. Your current leaderboard after day one of the #RBCHeritage. 💪Due to darkness, Round 1 has been suspended and will resume tomorrow at 8am ET. Round 2 will begin as scheduled at 7am. * Players who have not finished. https://t.co/7Q3ZJM0a5q

Here are the top 15 players on the leaderboard:

1 Viktor Hovland

T2 Brian Harman

T2 Aaron Rai

T2 Jimmy Walker

T5 Joel Dahmen

T5 Scott Stallings

T5 Matt Fitzpatrick

T5 Zach Johnson

T5 Sungjae Im

T5 Justin Rose

T11 Rickie Flower

T11 Xander Schauffele

T11 Andrew Putnam

T11 Wyndham Clark

Netflix's Full Swing star Joel Dahmen is currently in the T5 rankings and will hope to capitalize more when the game resumes.

