“I got to watch football” - Justin Thomas wants more short week events like Farmers Insurance Open

The Farmers Insurance Open's scheduling from Wednesday to Saturday received some criticism last year. Players were initially skeptical about the new scheduling at Torrey Pines, but as the play progressed, the disappointment took a back seat. The game was moved to avoid a conflict with the NFL Conference Championship on Sunday.

Justin Thomas believes Sunday off is an incredible idea.

“I got to watch football on Sunday, I was ecstatic about it. Even so much so that I pushed the Tour that we do it during the entire playoffs because I love football and I love watching football,” he said on Tuesday.

Thomas finished T-20 last year in the Farmers. The Farmers is the only event that has a Saturday finish and that doesn't seem likely to change anytime soon.

Thomas said it wasn't tough for him to adjust.

“I'm not playing the previous week, so I just come in Sunday versus Monday. The weirdest thing is just actually out of habit; the cuts after Friday, the final round's Sunday, so it's just little things that you're saying. It’s like when you're playing a course that's rerouted or when they changed East Lake [the Tour Championship], everybody always says 5 [hole] is 5, but it's really 14 now; little things that don't make a difference.”

Thomas will be rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals as they will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, which will start at 6:30 pm (EST).

"I think everyone's dealing with it," Schauffele on Farmers Insurance Open schedule

Xander Schauffele had to be reminded that Farmers ended on Saturday last year

World No. 6 Xander Schauffele came to Torrey Pines after a good last week in The American Express, where he finished for a tied third. He said that he forgot that the Farmers finished on Saturday last year and had to be reminded of the fact so it didn't bother him much.

“I think everyone's dealing with it,” said the 29-year-old. "As I get a little bit older, it's kind of nicer to just get through preparation, get going. When you go to those majors, sometimes you show up four or five days early and guys kind of wear themselves out before the tournament starts. It is nice to kind of have a one-two punch and then just tee off.”

Luke List, who had a dramatic win at Torrey Pines last year, didn't mind Saturday's finish at the event.

“Luckily, I've been around this course a lot before and had some success, so the short preparation wasn't a big deal to me,” said List. "I feel like I know this golf course [Torrey Pines] and it's a matter of executing golf shots."

List felt it would be tougher for the rookies to get used to Palm Springs and learn both the courses in a couple of days. But he said that's part of the tour. The 38-year-old also said he was fortunate to have the advantage of getting to know Torrey Pines better.

The Wednesday and Thursday rounds will be telecasted by Golf Channel until 7 pm (EST), while the Friday and Saturday rounds by CBS will end at 8 pm (EST).

