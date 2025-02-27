“I gotta get my booty down“: Brooks Koepka’s wife makes hilarious statement as she flaunts brand new Carolina Panthers merch

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, is one of the well-known WAGs in pro golf. She is a model, actress and influencer, and has acted in various American television series and movies. She is also pretty active on social media, especially Instagram, where she shares regular updates about her life with her 314K followers.

Recently, she shared a story on her Instagram and showcased her brand new collection of new Carolina Panthers merch from the NFL. Sims shared a video showcasing the collection, which included hoodies that were released as Carolina Panthers collaborated with Warren Lotas for this collection.

"I gotta get my booty down to a game!!" Jena Sims wrote.

Jena Sims shares Carolina Panthers merch on her Instagram story. Image via Instagram @jenasims

Jena Sims has watched NFL games live before as she shared a post on her Instagram in December while attending a live NFL game at Allegiant Stadium with her friends.

Sharing this post, she wrote:

"Cosplaying as an NFL WAG 🤪🏈 top: @frankiecollective"

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka is quite the opposite of her and rarely posts anything on social media. Fans get to know about him more from Jena Sims' account than Koepka. The couple got married in 2022 and had their first child a year later.

However, their son Crew faced plenty of health challenges as he was a premature baby. Hence, the couple had to take utmost care of the baby and not let any health issues escalate further.

Brooks Koepka was not interested in golf as his son fought for life

Brooks Koepka joined LIV Golf in 2022 and had ample time with a less intense schedule than the PGA Tour. Despite that, Koepka said his life has changed since the birth of his child, and he was not interested in golf while his son Crew was fighting for his life.

"It's definitely changed it. I think the first little bit I was not interested in golf at all. Crew was fighting for his life, so golf became very irrelevant for me for a little bit," Koepka said while talking at LIV Golf Jeddah in 2023 (via ASAP Sports).

"Now that he's doing well, I'm able to focus a little better, and it's definitely driven me a little bit to be more dedicated. I just want to show -- I know he can't see it right now, but show him exactly what hard work, dedication, practice -- if you do what you're supposed to do, it eventually will work out for you if you put all the effort in," Koepka added.

Brooks Koepka is on the right path as he is the top LIV golfer with the most LIV Golf trophies to his name. He became the first golfer to win five LIV Golf individual trophies in total.

