Justin Thomas' wedding to Jilian Wisniewski last year was a major event in golf, even if it was a private event between one golfer and his new wife. Fans were excited about it and it involved some other golfers. Namely, Jordan Spieth as the best man for the whole thing.

That's a job that comes with a lot of pressure, but Spieth evidently did it with flying colors. According to Thomas' own quotes, Spieth did a tremendous job with everything, including the iconic speech.

Thomas said via Golf.com:

“I hate to do this, but man, he crushed it. I’ll give him an A+. He didn’t lose the rings, which, if you know Jordan, that’s always on the table. He had a great speech. Didn’t throw me under the bus but also had a few subtle jabs in there. He had a great opening line to his speech. It was something like… what’s the line from Wedding Crashers?"

The line in question ended up being:

“True love is the soul’s recognition of its counterpoint in another.”

Spieth added that the line was true about him and Thomas, though. Thomas concluded by saying:

“It was funny. But I gotta give him an A+. He did well.”

Ultimately, phones weren't allowed at the venue, so not many people got to experience this evidently amazing best man speech. Nevertheless, it will live on in Thomas', Wisniewski's and Spieth's memory, as well as anyone else who was fortunate enough to witness it.

Jordan Spieth hits back at Kevin Kisner

During the Sentry 2024, Kevin Kisner worked the broadcast booth while players like Jordan Spieth competed in the tournament. While Spieth was hitting, Kisner spoke about the situation and what he thought.

Jordan Spieth at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

He said via Golf.com:

“He’s spent more time on this 3-footer than he does on 25-footers. If I was going to help him, I’d tell him to speed it up a little bit on these and just knock it in. He knows how to make these. That’s 3 feet, Jordan. Just knock it in, bud. Ninety-nine percent on Tour.”

Spieth ultimately missed the shot and was frustrated. Later, he was asked if he'd heard about his fellow PGA Tour star's comments. He had, and he said:

“Yeah, he actually came up and told me the shots he was taking at me while I was warming up on Sunday, which is like 101, don’t do that. So I was like, you’re a d**k, please leave.”

Spieth went on to clarify that he thinks Kisner has done a good job and would be good for the broadcast booth. He knows some shots will come like the one during the Sentry, but that it's "all love" from the golfer.

Kisner will be back in the broadcast booth for the WM Phoenix Open later this year, and he might have more to say about his fellow golfers as he watches them from the comfort of the booth.