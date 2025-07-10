"I hate golf lol" - Paige Spiranac shares making an 'impressive 5 shanks'

Paige Spiranac disclosed that she hit five shanks on her social media handle. She played the Cactus Tour as a professional golfer in 2016, but after retirement, she has only played recreational golf. Recently, she hit a shank shot in one of her matches.

Shank shots are mostly failed ones as the ball hits the club's hosel. One such experience was posted by Spiranac on X on July 10. She wrote:

“I hate golf lol I went 8 over through 3 holes. Hit an impressive 5 shanks. Then proceeded to shoot 2 under for the next 15 holes.”

This wasn't the first time Spiranac posted about a shank shot. She also posted about it on June 29 on X. In the post, she uploaded a picture of herself in a baby pink top and shared how she hit two shank shots that day. She wrote:

“I’m just saying I’ve never shanked in a tank top….my theory still holding strong.”

Before that, Spiranac wrote on X on June 23 about how she played well in less clothes and had failed shots in covered clothes.

Spiranac’s last golf outing was the Creator Classic before the Truist Championship.

Paige Spiranac shares the real reason behind her outfits

Paige Spiranac at the Truist Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty images

Paige Spiranac chose comfort over golf norms, and thus, her clothing was subjected to a lot of criticism in the golf world. But, she opened up about why she selected such fashion and said:

“It's just how I feel best. I've always dressed this way. I like being sexy - it's when I'm most confident. There are definitely times I play it up on social media. It’s my body, it’s my choice, and I can choose what I want to wear…You can still respect and uphold the tradition of the game - it doesn't have to be all about your wardrobe.”

Paige Spiranac also explained that due to monetary restraints, she couldn't afford pricey golf clothes and hence, she relied on tank tops and leggings. She added:

“When I switched to golf, I was comfortable being in leotards. I didn't have enough money to buy a 'golf appropriate' wardrobe. So, I'd wear leggings and tank-tops from my closet. That's how I learned to play golf on public courses where there wasn't a strict dress code.”

Spiranac ended by sharing that since her unconventional clothing wasn't accepted by people positively, she developed a fear of the strict rules of golf. Later, she retired from golf in 2016 and switched to full-time content creation.

