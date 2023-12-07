“I hate what's happening”: Former PGA player and golf journalist responds to reports of Jon Rahm joining LIV

One after another, major golf media outlets are reporting Jon Rahm's allegedly imminent departure to LIV Golf. Renowned journalist Colt Knost reflected on the subject, trying to look beyond the 'Rahm case' itself.

A former PGA Tour pro, Colt Knost is an on-course reporter for CBS and a radio host for SiriusXM PGA Tour Official Radio. His is one of many voices heard on Thursday, Dec. 7, talking about Jon Rahm.

Knost stated that while he is "happy" that his "friends" are making a lot of money in LIV Golf, he hates the current "divide in the professional game." This was part of what Knost said for SiriusXM PGA Tour Official Radio:

"I've never been offered that kind of money... I don't know what I would do, I'm pretty sure... but, it sucks for the game of golf, in my opinion, what is happening right now. Money can change everything, as Jason Day just recently said, everyone has a number. But the divide in the professional game... it's just not fun right now."

Knost continued:

"I hate what's happening. I'm happy for my friends, to make all this money, but to see, possibly half of the best players in the world playing somewhere and the other half playing in another place, is not good, is not what we want to see. I mean, the major championships are great, but there's only four of them. I never in my lifetime thought I would see this happen to the PGA Tour and professional golf."

Expand Tweet

Colt Knost played professional golf from 2007 to 2020. He won two professional tournaments, both in the Korn Ferry Tour. He was part of the PGA Tour from 2011 till his retirement. Since then Knost has maintained a career in golf broadcasting.

Jon Rahm and LIV Golf: Latest rumors

The Wall Street Journal shook the golf world on Thursday, December 7, by stating that Jon Rahm is "set to leave" the PGA Tour and move to LIV Golf. From that moment on, the most relevant media outlets have been sharing details on the matter.

ESPN, Golf Channel, CBS, and well-known golf analyst Ron Mintz, among others, are reporting the alleged move of Jon Rahm to LIV Golf, even though it has not been made official so far.

However, LIV Golf Updates reported on X that Jon Rahm is currently in New York to finalize arrangements to sign with the circuit. Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig also reported Rahm's trip to the Big Apple on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Rumors circulating on social media reflect that Jon Rahm would be looking at an offer ranging from $450 million to $600 million. It is also reported that his contract would be multi-year. Several rumors have also speculated that he will have his own team on the circuit and its name would be "Los Toros" (The Bulls).