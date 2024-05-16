PGA Tour pro Johnson Wagner has predicted one of the lowest scores for the 2024 PGA Championship. The 2024 tournament will tee off in a few hours at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Johnson Wagner has had seven wins including three PGA Tour wins after turning professional in 2002. The Texas native currently works as a broadcaster and a contributor at Golf Channel. He's also the co-founder of The Wagyu Filet Show. While talking to NBC Sports, 44-year-old Johnson Wagner said:

"I talk to a lot of caddies, a lots of players, with the softness of greens right now and expecting a little bit rain over the weekend, I hate to say it but I think it's going to be 20 under."

In the last few years, the score at the PGA Championship has ranged around 10 under par. Further, Valhalla will be hosting the tournament for the fourth time after hosting it in 1996, 2000 and 2014.

In 1996, Mark Brooks won the competition with a score of 11 under 277. In 2000, Tiger Woods carded 270 with 18 under par. The last PGA Championship at Valhalla in 2014, a decade earlier, had a score of 16 under par by Rory McIlroy.

Johnson Wagner isn't the only one to believe that the 2024 PGA Championship will register a 20 under score. Golf Reporter John Wood is also expecting a similar score at Valhalla.

PGA Championship scores from 1958 to 2023

Brooks Koepka registered the lowest score at the 2018 PGA Championship. Koepka carded 264 with an overall 16 under par. He won over Tiger Woods by a margin of two strokes.

Here are the scores at the PGA Championship from 1958 to 2023:

2023, Brooks Koepka: 271 (-9)

2022, Justin Thomas: 275 (-5)

2021, Phil Mickelson: 282 (-6)

2020, Collin Morikawa: 267 (-13)

2019, Brooks Koepka: 272 (-8)

2018, Brooks Koepka: 264 (-16)

2017, Justin Thomas: 276 (-8)

2016, Jimmy Walker: 266 (-14)

2015, Jason Day: 268 (-20)

2014, Rory McIlroy: 268 (-16)

2013, Jason Dufner: 270 (-10)

2012, Rory McIlroy: 275 (-13)

2011, Keegan Bradley: 272 (-8)

2010, Martin Kaymer: 277 (-11)

2009, Yang Yong-eun: 280 (-8)

2008, Pádraig Harrington: 277 (-3)

2007, Tiger Woods: 272 (-8)

2006, Tiger Woods: 270 (-18)

2005, Phil Mickelson: 276 (-4)

2004, Vijay Singh: 280 (-8)

2003, Shaun Micheel: 276 (-4)

2002, Rich Beem: 278 (-10)

2001, David Toms: 265 (-15)

2000, Tiger Woods: 270 (-18)

1999, Tiger Woods: 277 (-11)

1998, Vijay Singh: 271 (-9)

1997, Davis Love III: 269 (-11)

1996, Mark Brooks: 277 (-11)

1995, Steve Elkington: 267 (-17)

1994, Nick Price: 269 (-11)

1993, Paul Azinger: 272 (-12)

1992, Nick Price: 278 (-6)

1991, John Daly: 276 (-12)

1990, Wayne Grady: 282 (-6)

1989, Payne Stewart: 276 (-12)

1988, Jeff Sluman: 272 (-12)

1987, Larry Nelson: 287 (-1)

1986, Bob Tway: 276 (-8)

1985, Hubert Green: 278 (-6)

1984, Lee Trevino: 273 (-15)

1983, Hal Sutton: 274 (-10)

1982, Raymond Floyd: 272 (-8)

1981, Larry Nelson: 273 (-7)

1980, Jack Nicklaus: 274 (-6)

1979, David Graham: 272 (-8)

1978, John Mahaffey: 276 (-8)

1977, Lanny Wadkins: 282 (-6)

1976, Dave Stockton: 281 (+1)

1975, Jack Nicklaus: 276 (-4)

1974, Lee Trevino: 276 (-4)

1973, Jack Nicklaus: 277 (-7)

1972, Gary Player: 281 (+1)

1971, Jack Nicklaus: 281 (-7)

1970, Dave Stockton: 279 (-1)

1969, Raymond Floyd: 276 (-8)

1968, Julius Boros: 281 (+1)

1967, Don January: 281 (-7)

1966, Al Geiberger: 280 (E)

1965, Dave Marr: 280 (-4)

1964, Bobby Nichols: 271 (-9)

1963, Jack Nicklaus: 279 (-5)

1962, Gary Player: 278 (-2)

1961, Jerry Barber: 277 (-3)

1960, Jay Hebert: 281 (+1)

1959, Bob Rosburg: 277 (-3)

1958, Dow Finsterwald: 276 (-4)