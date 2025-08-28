"I hate you" - Ryan Evans forces Charley Hull to jokingly apologize after she beats him at golf

Charley Hull and fellow English professional Ryan Evans recently had a lighthearted golf match, and the LPGA star came out on top. Hull birdied the final hole to defeat Evans by one shot, prompting a playful reaction from her opponent.

Currently ranked No. 11 in the Rolex Rankings, Hull has had a strong 2025 season on the LPGA Tour. She made the cut in 10 of her 12 starts, and while she didn’t capture a title, she managed two top-10 finishes, including a runner-up at the AIG Women’s Open earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Evans, who regularly features on the DP World Tour, recently shared the moment from his friendly match against Hull on Instagram, writing:

“Birdies the last and beats me 1up. #annoying @charley.hull.”

In a following story, he posted the video of Hull making the final winning putt, and as her ball dropped straight into the hole, Evans was heard saying, “I hate you". Hull responded by reposting the story with a laughing apology, adding:

“@ryanevansgolf sorry! 😂

Screenshot from Ryan Evans's Instagram stories (via @ryanevansgolf)

This is not the first time Hull has teamed up with Evans. Back in 2024, the two paired up against John Kemp and Megan Dennis in what Evans called the “Christmas Game of Umbrellas.” He posted a picture with Hull and even ran a poll asking fans who would win the match. The majority backed Hull and Evans, with 83% of responses favoring their side.

Charley Hull shared why she doesn't like links golf

Charley Hull has previously admitted that she is not a fan of links golf when it comes to competition. While she enjoys the format in casual rounds with friends, Hull feels it can often come down to luck rather than pure ball-striking ability.

Before the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Charley Hull shared (quotes via Today's Golfer):

“I like playing them with friends when you can laugh at everyone hitting bad shots, because I’m usually the one hitting the bad shots. But in a tournament, I like more of a parkland golf course. But I’ve just got to see it as a challenge."

"I just find there’s a lot of luck on links golf courses, it’s not always the best player who wins. You don’t have to be the best ball-striker – you can scab it around and still get it round,” Hull said.

For Charley Hull, the ultimate career goal remains winning a major championship, which she values more than reaching World No.1 in the rankings.

“I’d rather win a major than be World No.1 because I don’t think golf rankings can be super-fair – it all depends on how many tournaments you play in. But I think in the majors, you’re playing against everyone that week, and when you win, it’s pretty cool,” Hull added.

This year, Charley Hull has featured in all five LPGA majors this season. Her best finish came at the AIG Women’s Open, where she narrowly missed out on victory and settled for a runner-up finish at T2 on 9-under-par, earning $772,391. She also posted solid top-15 results at the U.S. Women’s Open (T12, -1) and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (T12, +5). However, she missed the cut at the Chevron Championship and later withdrew from the Amundi Evian Championship due to an illness.

