"I would have hit you" - Nelly Korda shares hilarious moment with sister Jessica Korda at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship

World No. 1 Nelly Korda teed off her first round at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship on July 10 at Evian Resort Golf Club in France. Korda shot a 4-under 67 in the first round.

Her wild tee shots nearly struck her sister, Jessica Korda, who has stepped into a broadcasting role while on break from the tour due to injury and motherhood. Jessica, assigned to Nelly’s group alongside former champion Céline Boutier and Chisato Iwai, found herself repeatedly dodging down-range drives.

LPGA shared a clip of the Korda sisters on X, which they posted on July 10. After finishing the round, the sisters shared the moment on-air.

Jessica: “I was to ask as well, if it makes you nervous that I’m commentating on your group. You did almost hit me a couple times, on missed fairways today.”

Nelly: “Well, maybe you should have stayed in the fairway, and I would have hit you.”

This is the fourth of five majors on the LPGA Tour this season. Nelly Korda hit only six fairways, tying her career low in a major. She struggled with both left and right misses off the tee. After the round, she went to the range and contacted her coach, Jamie Mulligan, to fix her driver. Two of her missed shots nearly hit her sister, Jessica Korda.

On the par-3 14th hole, Nelly’s iron flew left and over Jessica’s head. On the 15th hole, her drive went right and landed near Jessica again. Korda began her round with a bogey, followed by two birdies and a bogey. She then made four birdies and no bogeys for the rest of the round. Korda is tied for seventh place, two shots behind five co-leaders at 6-under. Minjee Lee is in solo sixth at 5-under. With that, let's look at Nelly Korda's 2025 season in detail.

Nelly Korda’s 2025 season explored

World No. 1 Nelly Korda has played in 10 events so far, including all three majors. Korda’s most impressive outing of the year came at the U.S. Women’s Open, where she narrowly missed claiming her third major, finishing tied for second.

Korda began her season with a strong runner-up result at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January. Since then, she’s racked up a string of top-10 finishes, including a T5 at the Mizuho Americas Open and a T7 at the Founders Cup. Korda also delivered solid performances at major championships, finishing inside the top 20 at both the Chevron Championship and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Her results have helped her earn over $1.78 million so far this year.

Here's the list of Nelly Korda's 2025 season performances:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: 2, $227,854

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T7, $51,522

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T22, $22,539

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T28, $15,656

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T16, $48,350

The Chevron Championship: T14, $104,783

Mizuho Americas Open: T5, $106,039

U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally: T2, $1,052,621

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer: T15, $23,544

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: T19, $131,114

