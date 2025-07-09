Is Nelly Korda playing at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship?

Nelly Korda is set to return to LPGA Tour action this week at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship following a three-week break. Her last appearance came at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June, where she finished tied for 19th. During the practice round of that event, Korda experienced discomfort in her neck, which led her to step away from the competition temporarily to focus on recovery.

Ad

The Amundi Evian Championship, held from July 10–13 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France, marks the fourth major of the LPGA Tour season. Nelly Korda, currently ranked No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, will be aiming to improve upon her recent results and secure her first win of the 2025 season.

In the 2024 edition of the Evian Championship, Korda scored 69, 72, 70, and 68 rounds, finishing at T26 on the leaderboard. She was 14 shots behind eventual champion Ayaka Furue. Despite a strong overall performance throughout the previous season, Korda has yet to post a win in the current calendar year.

Ad

Trending

Her return adds to a competitive field that includes the winners of this season’s three previous majors: Mao Saigo (Chevron Championship), Maja Stark (U.S. Women’s Open), and Minjee Lee (KPMG Women’s PGA Championship). She joins a 132-player field representing 28 countries, competing for an $8 million purse.

How has Nelly Korda performed so far in the 2025 season?

World No. 1 Nelly Korda has competed in ten events on the 2025 LPGA Tour, including all three majors played this season. While she has yet to capture a title, Korda has maintained a consistent presence on leaderboards, frequently placing inside the top 20. Her standout performance came at the U.S. Women’s Open, where she finished tied for second, narrowly missing her third career major title.

Ad

The season began strongly with a runner-up finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January. She followed that with multiple top-10 results, including a T5 finish at the Mizuho Americas Open and T7 at the Founders Cup. Korda has also secured top-20 placements in other key tournaments such as the Chevron Championship and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Nelly Korda's earnings this season have already exceeded $1.78 million, reinforcing her status as a consistent performer and strong contender heading into the latter part of the year.

Ad

2025 Season Performance (to date):

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: 2, $227,854

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T7, $51,522

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T22, $22,539

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T28, $15,656

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T16, $48,350

The Chevron Championship: T14, $104,783

Mizuho Americas Open: T5, $106,039

U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally: T2, $1,052,621

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer: T15, $23,544

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: T19, $131,114

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More