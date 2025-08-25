"I do as I'm told" - When Tommy Fleetwood joked about his relationship with wife Clare

Tommy Fleetwood eventually broke his PGA Tour winless streak at the 2025 Tour Championship. He ultimately pulled up a huge win for the first time in his career, finishing with a total score of 18 under par, three strokes ahead of second place. Interestingly, this was not Fleetwood's only major moment in his career; he also had a spectacular moment at the 2018 Ryder Cup, when he acknowledged his wife for everything.

Tommy Fleetwood is happily married to Clare, who is also his manager. Clare is 23 years older than Fleetwood; therefore, their relationship initially raised eyebrows in the public. Clare initially even rejected the golfer due to the age difference, but things eventually worked out, and they married in December 2017. They have a son together, Franklin, who was born in September 2017.

In the Ryder Cup 2018, Tommy Fleetwood played an important role, winning four matches before losing a singles match to Tony Finau. Fleetwood's outstanding play helped Team Europe defeat Team USA by a total score of 17.5-10.5. The golfer received enormous fan support, and during the press conference, he revealed that he had nothing to do with his great achievement.

Fleetwood explained how he always does what he is told to do by his wife. The golfer stated,

"I do as I’m told. When we started, we obviously never knew how it was going to go. I think we were always open to the idea if it didn’t work, then we’d try something else, but luckily for us, we get on so well. I guess it’s our relationship in a way, but we’ve not had any trouble yet."

Tommy Fleetwood remarked in the same press conference that his wife brings a West football fan's craziness to the game of golf.

Clare Fleetwood recounted how she initially called Tommy Fleetwood "stupid"

Dubai Invitational - Day Three - Source: Getty

Tommy Fleetwood and Clare began their dating journey in 2015. At the time, Fleetwood had joined Hambric Sports Management, where Clare was the vice-president of Europe. During an appearance on the Performance People podcast in 2023, she explained how she initially declined Fleetwood's offer due to the 23-year age difference. She described how, at first, even people's ideas terrified her, but that everything eventually became normal again.

Clare explained,

"It kind of is and isn't. I mean, it was way more at the beginning. It was kind of not actually for us, but it was just again thinking what other people are thinking about all the time and within the industry. It was kind of big news in our circle, so I was a little bit paranoid about all that, really. But not for any reason of our relationship, and I had full faith once we fell in love."

She later added,

"Of course, I turned him down. I was like, 'Don't be stupid.'"

Apart from Franklin, Clare has two other sons from her previous marriage, Oscar and Mo. They are developing golfers, and Tommy Fleetwood has been mentoring both of them.

