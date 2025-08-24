Caitlin Clark pins her hopes on Tommy Fleetwood to win $40,000,000 prize in Tour Championship

Tommy Fleetwood has had a hard time winning in the PGA Tour, but Caitlin Clark is confident in him. The golfer headed into the final round of the Tour Championship on Sunday for a potential $40,000,000 prize.The Indiana Fever star, who is an avid golfer, has been following the tournament. Although Fleetwood consistently dealt with bad luck, Clark sent a message of support for the seven-time European Tour champion.She posted the message on X, showing her confidence in Fleetwood winning it all after the final round.&quot;This has to be Fleetwood’s day,&quot; Clark tweeted on Sunday.There have been several occasions when Fleetwood had a chance to win a PGA Tour event. But the pressure likely got to him each time.Fleetwood almost won the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Aug. 10, but blew it with a disappointing finish. Entering the final round, he had a 1-stroke lead, and a 2-stroke lead after the 15th hole. However, Fleetwood finished behind Justin Rose and JJ Spaun, losing the playoff spot.Fleetwood might need some luck to win his first PGA Tour title, and Clark's encouraging words could be a good luck charm for him.Other sports personalities are cheering for him to not be defeated by bad luck. LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, who recently started playing golf, also cheered for Fleetwood.&quot;What a start so far by Fleetwood! Feels like to day is the day,&quot; James tweeted on Sunday.Caitlin Clark reveals her favorite golf eventAfter Caitlin Clark's WNBA rookie season last year, she made headlines with her other sporting talent. The Indiana Fever star attracted a lot of attention towards golf.While Clark has an immense love for the sport, the Masters Tournament is extra special for her.&quot;Honestly, I would probably put it number one,&quot; Clark said in April, via &quot;Under The Umbrellas.&quot; &quot;And I think it's just so different than anything else.&quot;While mobile phones have become a person's extension, for Clark, the Masters is refreshing. No one is allowed to carry their phone or camera during the event or they'll face a ban.&quot;There's really just nothing like this, and I think the aspect of not having your phone is so unique,&quot; Clark said. &quot;Like, you can tell that everybody is so invested, and they're really just there to watch the greatness of the athletes. There's just a peacefulness about it.&quot;Clark is recovering from her groin injury to return before the playoffs. However, in the offseason, it won't be surprising if cameras catch her swinging her golf club.