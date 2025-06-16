"I’d shoot 130 easily" – WNBA star Caitlin Clark trolls harsh Oakmont conditions at US Open 2025

The US Open 2025 has just concluded its final round. The tournament featured some of the world’s best players battling out harsh conditions at the Oakmont Country Club. During the tournament’s final round, WNBA star Caitlin Clark shared a tweet saying she could easily play well on the course despite its difficult setup.
23-year-old Clark was drafted by the Indiana Fever in 2024. She was the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year and a two-time AP Player of the Year. Besides being a professional basketball player, the 23-year-old is also an avid golfer. She competed in the 2034 RSM Classic Pro-Am at Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island.
As the 2025 US Open concluded its final round, Caitlin Clark weighed in on the course’s conditions. She tweeted:
“Is Oakmont even fun to play? 😂😂I’d shoot 130 easily 😂”
Several stars reacted to Clark’s tweet, including PGA Tour pro Michael Kim, who first replied with:
“Promise you it’s not “fun.”
But then appreciated the course and added,
But still worth playing
According to Golf Digest, Clark promised to play more golf during her off-season last year, and she kept up with her promise. She competed in the 2024 Annika Pro-Am at Pelican Golf Club, where she teed off alongside World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda.
Who won the 2025 US Open?
The 2025 US Open kicked off on June 12 with an initial player field of 156 golfers. American golfer J.J. Spaun clinched the title, marking his second PGA Tour victory and first major championship title.
Spaun scored 2-over 72 in his final round at Oakmont after shooting six bogeys and four birdies. This brought his total score across 72 holes to 1-under 279 and propelled him one spot up the leaderboard. He won the prestigious tournament by two strokes ahead of Robert MacIntyre after draining a 65-footer to claim the title.
In third place, Viktor Hovland finished the US Open with 2-over 282, while Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, and Carlos Ortiz tied for fourth place.
Here’s a look at the players who made it to the top-20 spots in the 2025 US Open final leaderboard (via PGA Tour):
- WINNER - J. J. Spaun (-1)
- 2 - Robert MacIntyre (+1)
- 3 - Viktor Hovland (+2)
- T4 - Cameron Young (+3)
- T4 - Tyrrell Hatton (+3)
- T4 - Carlos Ortiz (+3)
- T7 - Sam Burns (+4)
- T7 - Jon Rahm (+4)
- T7 - Scottie Scheffler (+4)
- T10 - Ben Griffin (+5)
- T10 - Russell Henley (+5)
- T12 - Xander Schauffele (+6)
- T12 - Brooks Koepka (+6)
- T12 - Chris Kirk (+6)
- T12 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6)
- T12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+6)
- T12 - Thriston Lawrence (+6)
- T12 - Adam Scott (+6)
- T19 - Rory McIlroy (+7)
- T19- Ryan Fox (+7)
- T19 - Victor Perez (+7)
- T19 - Emiliano Grillo (+7)