"So salty that Caitlin Clark didn't play for UConn": Fans react as Dave Portnoy puts Geno Auriemma on notice for his 'delusional' Fever star take

Caitlin Clark’s return from a five-game absence on Saturday against the New York Liberty lit up the basketball world. Clark scored a season-high 32 points that were highlighted by seven 3-pointers. The former Iowa superstar scored three logo triples late in the first quarter to signal her readiness to lead the Fever again.

Businessman Dave Portnoy, a huge Clark supporter, reacted to the performance by bringing back UConn coach Geno Auriemma’s comments against the point guard’s fans in 2024. In an interview with Dan Patrick, Auriemma blasted Clark supporters, calling them “delusional,” “disrespectful” and “stupid” for believing she would “tear” up the league.

Fans promptly reacted to Portnoy’s question if the legendary coach had “the worst take in the history of sports.”

RMacs @PhillyHotspur LINK Geno Auriemma so so salty that Caitlin Clark didn’t play for UConn. Very obvious

One fan said:

Jim Burns @JimBurns525 LINK Somebody was bu**-hurt that CC didn’t go to UConn.

Another fan added:

Dude @Duder1959 LINK Still waiting for his apology

One more fan continued:

Publius87 @Publius871 LINK ......if I only i had the wisdom to have called her in high school

Another fan commented:

Josh Zerkle @JoshZerkle LINK WHY DIDNT CAITLIN BECOME A HUSKIEEEEE

Many doubted Caitlin Clark’s abilities entering her rookie season in 2024. Geno Auriemma agreed with WNBA legend and former UConn superstar Diana Taurasi that Clark would be in for a “rude awakening” in the pros.

Clark blasted through the high expectations with a historic season. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft was one vote shy of a unanimous Rookie of the Year campaign. Clark remarkably finished No. 4 in the MVP voting.

Caitlin Clark “loved UConn” but Geno Auriemma refused to recruit her

ESPN had Paige Bueckers as the No. 1 prospect coming out of high school in 2020. The former Hopkins High School star committed to play for Geno Auriemma’s UConn early. Caitlin Clark, No. 4 on the list, said in an interview with the Worldwide Leader:

"Honestly. It was more I wanted them to recruit me to say I got recruited. I loved UConn. I think they're the coolest place on Earth, and I wanted to say I got recruited by them. They called my AAU coach a few times, but they never talked to my family and never talked to me."

According to Auriemma in a CT Insider interview in 2024, Clark should have called him and shown interest in playing for the Huskies. The coach added that “neither lost,” as their respective decisions “worked out great.”

With Paige Bueckers on the roster, Auriemma stuck to his choice. Caitlin Clark ended up playing for Iowa over Notre Dame and Iowa State. In Clark’s last game against the Huskies, she carried the Hawkeyes to a thrilling 71-69 win in the Final Four.

