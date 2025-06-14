J.J. Spaun reveals ‘health diagnosis’ that led to working with a coach

J.J. Spaun is making waves right now through his performance at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, Pennsylvania. The PGA Tour pro happens to be among the few whose 36-hole total falls below the par. Spaun recently talked to the press about why he needed to work with a coach.

Ad

Spaun started his journey in the professional golf circuit almost 13 years ago. In 2017, he started playing on the PGA Tour, but his glorious journey was disrupted by a health crisis. Spaun revealed diagnosis of Type-2 Diabetes in the fall of 2018, and he rapidly lost a significant amount of weight.

This led him to consult a health coach for embarking on his journey as a golfer after losing 50 pounds. On June 13, after ending his 2025 U.S. Open Round 2 in second position of the leaderboard, J.J. Spaun said to the media (quoted by ASAP Sports):

Ad

Trending

"...I went through my health diagnosis, I lost about 50 pounds, and so my body just wasn't reacting to the feels that I was used to having when I was 50 pounds heavier.

"I needed some advice. I needed some guidance. I went through a few guys, kind of experimenting, and it was a learning experience kind of picking the right coach for me."

Ad

J.J. Spaun hired Adam Schreiber who helped him elevate his abilities to a considerable level. His health problem led Spaun to losing the Tour Card, but two years later, he won the 2022 Valero Texas Open. It was his maiden PGA Tour victory, where Spaun won with a two-stroke margin at Oaks Course.

While talking to reporters, J.J. Spaun also complimented Schreiber for being vigilant. He said (quoted by ASAP Sports):

Ad

"I've known Adam Schreiber for, gosh, 10, 15 years almost throughout the Canadian Tour... he's seen my swing a lot throughout the years and he knows when it looks good and knows when it's off."

According to Spaun, Schreiber brought considerable improvement in his swing consistency and overall swing structure. Needless to say, Schreiber's methods laid a solid foundation which has been instrumental in Spaun's performance at Oakmont.

Ad

How did J.J. Spaun perform in the second round of 2025 U.S. Open?

After Thursday (June 12), J.J. Spaun was leading the entire U.S. Open roster over popular pros like Scottie Scheffler. On Friday, he started the second round at Oakmont from hole 1 around 11.56 pm EST.

The PGA Tour pro scored two consistent pars, then bogeyed on the par 4 hole 3. However, J.J. Spaun quickly recovered from it by securing a birdie on par 5 hole 4. He scored another birdie on par 3 hole 6 followed by a bogey on the next hole. Spaun finished playing the front nine with a total score of 35 (even par).

Ad

The professional golfer from USA started the back nine with a bogey, followed by another birdie on the par 4 holes 10 and 11 respectively. He faced a major setback while playing on holes 15 and 16, where he scored back-to-back bogeys on both the holes.

With a birdie on the par 4 hole 17 and a bogey on the par 4 concluding hole, Spaun finished his back nine with 2 over par 37. His second round total at the 2025 U.S. Open added up to 2 over par 72, giving him the second position on the leaderboard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More