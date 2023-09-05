Ludvig Aberg is all set to make his debut at the 2023 Ryder Cup as a part of the European Team. The youngster impressed captain Luke Donald with his win at the Omega European Masters, just 75 days after turning pro. Needless to say, he has been a force to reckon with on the tour ever since he turned pro.

Now, he is set to become the rookie of the Europe Ryder Cup team. Donald has expressed his complete faith in the 22-year-old as his performance has caught everyone's eye. He is the first European since Sergio Garcia to make the team the year that he turned pro, leading Donald to hail him as a 'generational player'.

“I’ve played with a lot of contenders in the past six or 12 months, and some have not done that well with me looking at them. But he didn’t have any problems. He was a cool nine-under after 16 holes, like it was nothing. I was so impressed with him," he said via Yahoo News.

Ludvig Aberg makes Ryder Cup team despite less experience, sparks debate

Despite his impressive performance so far, Ludvig Aberg has still only made 9 starts in his tour career and will go up against more experienced players that are a part of the US Ryder Cup team.

However, he has shown his ability to perform well under pressure, keeping his cool against Matt Fitzpatrick at the European Masters. He went head-to-head against Fitzpatrick, birdieing four of the last five holes to win by two strokes.

The European Ryder Cup team is as follows:

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Viktor Hovland

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tyrrell Hatton

Robert MacIntyre

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

Ludvig Aberg

Nicolai Hojgaard

Tommy Fleetwood

Captain Luke Donald had a tough choice to make from the talent pool this year, but the exclusion of golfer Adrian Meronk has especially caught the distaste of several fans and experts.

However, with just a month left for the Ryder Cup to begin, both captains have reposed their faith in their respective teams. The Ryder Cup is all set to be held from September 30 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.