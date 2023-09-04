Ludvig Aberg WITB: What equipment did the golfer use to win the European Masters?

Ludvig Aberg won his maiden European Tour title at the 2023 Omega Masters on Sunday. He birdied four of his last five holes to settle for a score of 64 and registered a two-stroke victory over Alexander Bjork.

Aberg played with Titleist equipment at the tournament. He used the company's driver, wedges, irons, and ball. However, his 3-wood was of TaylorMade and the putter was of Odyssey.

Here are the golf equipment Ludvig Aberg used at the 2023 Omega European Masters:

Driver

Specification: Titleist TSR2 with 9° loft, fitted with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft.

3 Wood

Specification: TaylorMade Stealth 2 with 15° loft, with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X shaft.

Irons

Specification: Titleist 718 T-MB (2-iron) and Titleist T100 2019 (4-iron to pitching wedge), with KBS Tour 130 X (4-PW) shafts.

Wedges

Specification: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50°-08° F Grind, 54°-10° S Grind) and & and Titleist Vokey Design 2022 Proto (60°-09° V Gridn), with KBS Tour 130 X shafts.

Putter

Specification: Odyssey White Hot Versa

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1x

"It's a pretty surreal feeling"- Ludvig Aberg on winning the maiden European Tour event

Aberg just turned pro earlier this year and has been in excellent form since then. His victory at the 2023 Omega European Masters strengthened his position to be the captain's pick for the Ryder Cup, which will be announced on Monday.

Aberg dethroned the longtime lead of Matt Fitzpatrick by making four birdies on the last holes of the final round to card a 6-under par 64 for a total of 19 under 261.

The Swedish golfer made himself a great option for the European captain Luke Donald to pick him in the team.

Aberg said (via ESPN) about his position for the European Ryder Cup team:

"I figured a win would put me in a good position. Honestly, I've done a pretty good job of not thinking about it too much."

He went on to talk about his performance and winning the Omega European Masters, adding:

"It's a pretty surreal feeling, to be honest. I always had that [feeling] that I could do it. I started the day three back, I knew Matt was playing well so I needed to put a big score up. Felt I was playing pretty well all day, just wasn’t making any putts. Got it going on the back nine.”

Ludvig Aberg was named the Ben Hogan Award winner in 2022 for his exceptional performance while playing for his college. He was awarded the best college player in the USA. He again won the award in 2023, becoming the second player since Jon Rahm to receive it.

He made his professional debut at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023 and finished in the T25 position. His best finish on the PGA Tour was recorded at the 2023 John Deere Classic when he finished in T4 position.