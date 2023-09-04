Omega European Masters prize money: How much did each golfer make from the €2,500,000 purse?

The DP World Tour's 2023 Omega European Masters recently concluded at the picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland. The event witnessed a thrilling finish as Sweden's rising star Ludvig Aberg surged home late to secure his first tour title.

Aberg's impressive performance not only earned him the Omega European Masters title but also a share of the substantial €2,500,000 purse.

His remarkable victory unfolded with a stunning late-game surge. Aberg shocked the long-time leader, Matt Fitzpatrick, by carding four consecutive birdies from the 14th to the 17th hole, ultimately finishing with a brilliant 6-under 64 for a total score of 19-under 261.

Fitzpatrick, who had held a comfortable 3-stroke lead after birdying the 14th hole, faced a dramatic turn of events just 30 minutes later. Back-to-back bogeys saw his lead evaporate, resulting in a remarkable 5-shot swing in favor of Aberg.

Fitzpatrick's title hopes came to an end when he made a bogey on the 18th hole, concluding his round with a 1-under 69 and a total score of 16-under, just one shot behind the runner-up, Alexander Björk, who posted a 66.

While Aberg claimed the lion's share of the purse as the champion, the remaining competitors also reaped the rewards of their impressive performances throughout the tournament. On that note, let's take a look at the leaderboard of the Omega European Masters and its winnings.

Omega European Masters Winnings

Winner Ludvig Aberg of Sweden poses with the trophy of the Omega European Masters (Image via Getty)

1 - Ludvig Aberg €425,000.00

2 - Alexander Björk €275,000.00

T3 - Connor Syme €141,250.00

T3 - Matt Fitzpatrick €141,250.00

T5 - Joost Luiten €89,500.00

T5 - Nicolai Højgaard €89,500.00

T5 - Alex Fitzpatrick €89,500.00

T8 - Erik van Rooyen €51,500.00

T8 - Masahiro Kawamura €51,500.00

T8 - Gavin Green €51,500.00

T8 - Eddie Pepperell €51,500.00

T8 - Oliver Bekker €51,500.00

T13 - Guido Migliozzi €35,357.14

T13 - Adrien Saddier €35,357.14

T13 - Søren Kjeldsen €35,357.14

T13 - Marcus Helligkilde €35,357.14

T13 - Ryo Hisatsune €35,357.14

T13 - Adrian Meronk €35,357.14

T13 - Renato Paratore €35,357.14

T20 - Padraig Harrington €28,687.50

T20 - Yannik Paul €28,687.50

T20 - Jordan Smith €28,687.50

T20 - Kalle Samooja €28,687.50

T24 - Fabrizio Zanotti €24,125.00

T24 - Matti Schmid €24,125.00

T24 - Matt Wallace €24,125.00

T24 - Jamie Donaldson €24,125.00

T24 - Justin Suh €24,125.00

T24 - Antoine Rozner €24,125.00

T24 - Sebastian Söderberg €24,125.00

T24 - JC Ritchie €24,125.00

T32 - Tom McKibbin €19,625.00

T32 - Justin Walters €19,625.00

T32 - Scott Jamieson €19,625.00

T32 - Romain Langasque €19,625.00

T36 - Jason Scrivener €17,000.00

T36 - James Morrison €17,000.00

T36 - Kazuki Higa €17,000.00

T36 - Niklas Nørgaard €17,000.00

T40 - Thorbjørn Olesen €14,750.00

T40 - Mike Lorenzo-Vera €14,750.00

T40 - Zander Lombard €14,750.00

T40 - Wilco Nienaber €14,750.00

T40 - Jorge Campillo €14,750.00

T45 - Matthieu Pavon €13,000.00

T45 - Marcel Schneider €13,000.00

T47 - Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez €11,500.00

T47 - Hennie Du Plessis €11,500.00

T47 - Thriston Lawrence €11,500.00

T47 - Marcus Kinhult €11,500.00

51 - Calum Hill €10,250.00

T52 - Adrien Dumont de Chassart €9,250.00

T52 - Miguel Ángel Jiménez €9,250.00

T52 - Freddy Schott €9,250.00

T55 - Adrian Otaegui €8,375.00

T55 - Robert MacIntyre €8,375.00

T57 - Stephen Gallacher €7,625.00

T57 - Nathan Kimsey €7,625.00

T57 - Cedric Gugler €7,625.00

T57 - Alexander Levy €7,625.00

T61 - Daan Huizing €6,875.00

T61 - Adri Arnaus €6,875.00

T63 - Aaron Cockerill €6,000.00

T63 - Oliver Wilson €6,000.00

T63 - John Murphy €6,000.00

T63 - Daniel Hillier €6,000.00

T63 - Martin Simonsen €6,000.00

T68 - Chase Hanna €5,000.00

T68 - Simon Forsström €5,000.00

T68 - Todd Clements €5,000.00

T71 - Marcel Siem €3,748.50

T71 - John Parry €3,748.50

T73 - Jeremy Freiburghaus €3,742.50

T73 - Tapio Pulkkanen €3,742.50

75 - John Catlin €3,738.00