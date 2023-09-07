“I was just honored” - American Walker Cup captain Mike McCoy reflects on St. Andrews triumph

Mike McCoy captained the United States team in the 49th Walker Cup at the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland. His 10-man squad defeated the Stuart Wilson-led Great Britain and Ireland by 14.5 and 11.5 scores, respectively.

The SiriusXMPGATOUR shared a video of a conversation with the captain on X, formerly Twitter. Speaking of playing at the prestigious competition, McCoy shared that it was fantastic to be part of the team and praised all the efforts involved in making the event successful.

"I don't think it gets any better. I'll be honest, it was special. The hundredth anniversary of the match. You know, we are able to win all out. The opening ceremony right through the closing ceremony was first class and a lot of effort went through it," McCoy said.

Mike McCoy praised the fans and all those who came to St. Andrews. He added that the situation was tough, yet they pulled out an incredible win.

He ended by saying that he was honored to have captained the United States team at the Walker Cup.

"Fans turned out and there were a lot of Americans who made the trip over and helped us all. We were very grateful for that. So, it was... the golf course was outstanding, it's tough, whole occasions were difficult to end the task. You know, I was just honored to be the one who got to captain that team," he said.

Mike McCoy's United States team had the World No. 1 amateur player, Gordan Sargent, the US amateur champion, Nick Dunlop, Stewart Hagestad, and many more.

"They're a very mature bunch" - Mike McCoy praised his Walker Cup teammates

The United States team won the prestigious team event for the fourth consecutive year at St. Andrews. Before the tournament started, captain McCoy was pretty confident in his boys' abilities to pull out the fourth consecutive Walker Cup victory.

Before the 49th edition of the tournament, Mike McCoy spoke at a press conference and praised the players selected for the prestigious tournament.

He called them professionals and shared that once they got into the practice range, they all knew it was "all business".

"They're a very mature bunch, very professional about their approach to things. When they put their shoes on and step on to the practice range, you know it's all business. But you get them back in the team room, they're fun young men. They're good people," McCoy continued.

McCoy even joked that if anyone had a daughter, they could marry her to any of his Walker Cup teammates.

"If you had a daughter, you'd want her to marry any of them," he said.

Although it was a team effort that won the United States their 39th title, it was also the brilliance of Gordon Sargent and Nick Dunlap that worked as a catalyst for their dominating win at St. Andrews.