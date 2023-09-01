“You’d want her to marry any of them” - Mike McCoy praises his teammates as ‘marriage material’ ahead of 2023 Walker Cup

Mike McCoy recently praised the 2023 Walker Cup team for their outstanding character. Many former players of the US team are currently at St. Andrews for the 49th edition of the binneal tournament.

The Walker Cup is an amateur tournament held between the USA and Britain & Ireland every two years.

Speaking in a conference just ahead of the Walker Cup, McCoy had a rather unique compliment to give the US team. Speaking via the Scotsman, McCoy said:

“If you had a daughter, you’d want her to marry any of them."

The US team will be looking to secure their fourth victory at the binneal event, with eight of the players belonging to the top 10 in the Amateur World Golf Rankings. McCoy continued to praise the group of young men, saying:

“They're a very mature bunch, very professional about their approach to things. When they put their shoes on and step on to the practice range, you know it's all business. But you get them back in the team room, they're fun young men. They're good people."

USA look to pick up their fourth consecutive Walker Cup victory

There is simply no doubt regarding the talent that is representing Team USA, but even the players know that winning is not always about reputation and rankings. It is about playing consistently and well in a team. 22-year-old team member Austin Geaser said:

“We're all pretty self-disciplined on and off the golf course and, whether your ranking is 1 or 20, when you tee it up tomorrow morning, I don't really think that puts you 1 up or 1 down."

The doubles matches heavily rely on matching golfers in a way to ensure that their personalities and playing styles sync well. Connor Graham will be the youngest ever member to play for any Walker Cup team, at the age of just 16 years and 10 months.

Needless to say, it will not be an easy weekend for either team. Both the teams come with their fair share of experience as well as raw talent that is ready to be shown to the world.