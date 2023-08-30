“It’s a great achievement” – 16-year-old Connor Graham 'excited' to become youngest-ever Walker Cup player

Connor Graham entered his name in the record books at the age of just 16 years and 10 months, becoming the youngest ever Walker Cup player. He will be the youngest player on either team to be a part of the squad for the amateur golf tournament contested between the United States and Great Britain/Ireland.

Connor Graham will join Callum Scott in flying the Saltire in the 49th edition of the Walker Cup that will be held at St. Andrews. Graham is elated to be a part of the team. He has been following golf since a young age, and to be a part of the team at the age of just 16 has been an unforgettable experience for him.

“It’s a very cool experience to be playing in a Walker Cup at the home of golf at such a young age. It’s a great achievement to make any Walker Cup team, but to do it at 16 years old is pretty special," he said via The Scotsman.

The team is being captained by Stuart Wilson, and comprises of ten members. It was Connor Graham's impressive performance over the last few years that caught the eye of the captain.

Connor Graham's impressive performances land him spot in Walker Cup team

The youngster won the 2022 R&A Junior Open at Monifieth, beating a highly rated Thai golfer TK Chantananuwat. He also went on to secure a win at the 2023 Scottish Men’s Open after an impressive closing round of 63. Graham is excited to play on the St. Andrews course, which he has a history with.

“I know that I needed to play good golf to have a chance of making the team and I achieved that in a few events. I was probably 12 or 13 when I first played on the Old Course, but I’ve been playing at St Andrews since I was seven or eight."

Connor Graham is excited to take the big stage and be a part of the prestigious team and legacy of the Walker Cup. He is waiting in anticipation for the pre-tournament ceremony, where his name will be called to be a part of the team. After that, he hopes to give it his all during the tournament on Saturday and Sunday.