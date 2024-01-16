“I was just impressed with his whole demeanor” – Nelly Korda recalls experience playing with Tony Finau at Grant Thornton Invitational

Nelly Korda said that she was impressed with Tony Finau's demeanor while playing alongside him at last year's Grant Thornton Invitational.

Korda and Finau teamed up at the inaugural Grant Thornton Inviational last month and finished T4 at 23-under. In a recent interview with the Golf magazine, Korda opened up about her experience playing with the six-time PGA Tour winner.

The former World No. 1 golfer revealed that she hardly knew the PGA Tour star before the Grant Thornton Invitational. However, they had met during the Masters at their common agency's residence. She said:

"I got to meet his wife, all of his kids, and I'm pretty sure his dad and a couple of his cousins. So the whole family came, and we hung out, watched them bowl. There was a bowling alley in the house, which was pretty cool. Unfortunately, I was very sad when I found out that his family wasn't going to be there that week. The whole Finau crew."

She added:

"But you know, I was certified Fresh, Finau Fresh. I think that was the tip of the iceberg, that was a cherry on top of the week. But I was just impressed with his whole demeanor. He's such a positive person, and it's so fun to be around him. He's very, very genuine, and his work ethic is really, really impressive as well."

Korda will be back in action this week at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The season opener of the LPGA Tour begins on Thursday, January 18 at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Florida.

Korda didn't register any wins last year, but was able to make nine top ten finishes. She finished the year as World No. 5 in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings.

Finau, on the other hand, remained winless last year and made 20 cuts in 24 starts including five top-ten finishes. He began this season with the Sentry 2024 and tied for 38th. He will be in action this week at the American Express, the third event on the PGA Tour 2024 season schedule. Last year he had finished joint sixteenth at the La Quinta.

How did Tony Finau perform in the 2022-23 season?

Here's a look at Tony Finau's performance in the 2022-23 season:

Presidents Cup*: 1

World Wide Technology Championship: CUT

Cadence Bank Houston Open: 1

Hero World Challenge*: 7

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T7

The American Express: T16

Farmers Insurance Open: T9

WM Phoenix Open: T14

The Genesis Invitational: T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T24

THE PLAYERS Championship: T19

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T17

Masters Tournament: T26

RBC Heritage: T31

Mexico Open at Vidanta: 1

Wells Fargo Championship: T23

PGA Championship: T72

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

U.S. Open: T32

Travelers Championship: T45

Rocket Mortgage Classic: CUT

The Open Championship: CUT

3M Open: T7

FedEx St. Jude Championship: 4

BMW Championship: T37

TOUR Championship **: T20

Hero World Challenge*: T4

Grant Thornton Invitational*: T4