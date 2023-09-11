“I just have a lot of grit” - Minjee Lee opens up on her ‘deserving’ Kroger Queen City Championship win

After winning the Kroger Queen City Championship, Minjee Lee said she has a never-give-up attitude with a lot of grit, which prevents her from giving up easily.

On Sunday, September 10, Minjee Lee shot a final round of 71, finishing at 16-under after the regulation 72 holes. Charlie Hull shot two strokes better than her, leading to a tie and an extra-hole playoff.

During the playoff, Hull made par on the 18th hole, while Lee sank a birdie to secure victory in the Kroger Queen City Championship. This marked her ninth LPGA Tour title and first since the US Women's Open in June 2022.

During the winner's press conference, Lee opened up about her first win of the season, stating that it was super special.

She said:

"I feel like it's been a little bit of a long time coming after the US Open, and like the past few weeks I've been really close, so I feel like a really deserving one."

Lee has been quite consistent this year and hasn't missed a cut. This was her seventh top-20 finish in her last nine starts. She added that she felt like the win was coming anytime soon.

She further stated:

"I worked really hard for this one and worked really hard in my game, so I know I deserve this one. Not that I don't deserve the other ones, too, but just feels a little more rewarding to know that all the hard work you put in has kind of paid off."

The 27-year-old Australian has a strong track record of converting her 54-hole leads into wins. She has won six of her last eight tournaments after having a three-round lead. On being asked about her mentality heading into the fourth round with a 54-hole lead, she said:

"I guess I just have a lot of grit. Coming down the stretch I never give up, and I like to think that I'm always putting pressure on my opponents and not giving it up too easily."

When will Minjee Lee play next?

Minjee Lee watches her shot from the 10th tee during the final round of the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship

The two-time major champion announced that she was not going to play in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, the next two events on the LPGA Tour after the Solheim Cup.

"I'm actually looking forward to a couple weeks off and some down time," she said. "Going to go back to Perth during Arkansas and Dallas, so hopefully I can enjoy this one back home with my friends and family."

However, Lee revealed that the break won't be much longer as she will return with the Hana Bank event in Korea.

Minjee Lee is currently ranked 13th in the Rolex Women's Golf Ranking as well as in the season-long Race to the CME Globe standings. She has yet to miss a cut in 15 starts this season. Besides her win on Sunday, she has secured two more top-10 finishes this season and has raked in $1,189,936.