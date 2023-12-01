“I just didn't quite commit to what I was doing” – Tiger Woods reflects on his ‘decent start’ at the 2023 Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods marked his return to competitive golf at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. Having been sidelined for months due to injuries, the ace golfer teed off at the PGA Tour-sanctioned event on Thursday. Woods recorded 3-over 75, with four birdies, five bogeys, and a double bogey. He dubbed it a ‘decent start’ to the outing.

The 47-year-old golfer proved that he can compete against the world’s best players on Thursday. Woods holed a 48-foot birdie putt on the 11th hole, leaving his tee-off partner Justin Thomas in awe. He also made some near-perfect drives to amuse the crowd. Each of his shots was received by roars of appreciation from the fans.

Following the round, the 15-time majors champion said he’s fighting to recover from his ‘rusty’ form.

Speaking to the media after round 1 at the 2023 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Tiger Woods said:

"I got off to a decent start. I didn't play the par-5s particularly well all day. I had really a lack of commitment through most of the middle part of my round and finishing. I just didn't quite commit to what I was doing and feeling. You take it for granted when you're playing all the time. O.K., the wind, it's coming up, move the ball back, you just kind of lean on it just a little bit, just flight it down a little bit, add a couple yards in. Instead of reacting to it, I was thinking about doing it.

Then as I was thinking about it, should I do this or not, by then I'm pulling the trigger. I shouldn't really pull the trigger. Hit a bad shot. I kept doing it time and time again. It was a lack of commitment to what I was doing and feeling. I've got to do a better job of it."

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods is still recovering from his injury. The golfer, who pulled out of the Masters earlier this year due to injuries sustained from the February 2021 car crash, is still not fully fit.

Having had multiple surgeries to his lower right leg, ankle and foot, Woods has been walking around all year with a limp. However, he looked much better than before on Thursday.

Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge tee-off time

All eyes are set on Woods at the Hero World Challenge. Having had a ‘decent start’ to his campaign, the ace golfer will now return on Friday for the second round. Woods will resume the event at 11:02 am ET. He will take the first tee alongside Rickie Fowler.

Coming off the back of a turbulent season which saw him finish T16 at the PGA Tour Championship, Fowler managed to record a 2-over 74 in the first round. He finished the day at 17th, a spot above Woods.

It’ll be interesting to see how Tiger Woods and Fowler move forward in the competition which is currently being co-led by Brian Harman and Tony Finau.