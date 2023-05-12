"I just watched the GOAT" - Young fan in awe by Scottie Scheffler's eagle putt on 18 at AT&T Byron Nelson 

Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer competing in the 2023 AT&T Bryon Nelson, finished with a score of under 7 on Thursday. He finished fourth with a score of 64, along with Luke List, Richy Werenski, Ryan Palmer, Scott Piercy, and Jason Day.

Scottie Scheffler began the first round by making a birdie on the opening hole. He started with a par-4 on the second hole, followed by three consecutive birdies on the third, fourth, and fifth holes. His incredible performance continued with an eagle on the sixth hole, but then he made a bogey.

Scheffler recorded two consecutive bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes, followed by two birdies on the 14th and 15th. He finished with a 64 after making an incredible eagle on the 18th hole.

On Twitter, the PGA Tour posted a short video of Scheffler's stroke with the caption:

"He's just not human! Scottie's eagle putt on 18 was great, but this fan's reaction was even better"

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



Scottie's eagle putt on 18 was great, but this fan's reaction was even better twitter.com/PGATOUR/status… PGA TOUR @PGATOUR 14 feet



Scottie Scheffler finishes with an eagle @ATTByronNelson. 260 yards14 feetScottie Scheffler finishes with an eagle @ATTByronNelson. 260 yards ➡️ 14 feetScottie Scheffler finishes with an eagle @ATTByronNelson. https://t.co/RQn7bxL1Ys "He's just not human!"Scottie's eagle putt on 18 was great, but this fan's reaction was even better "He's just not human!"Scottie's eagle putt on 18 was great, but this fan's reaction was even better 😂 twitter.com/PGATOUR/status… https://t.co/MRvFLIoBhX

The video shows a young fan reacting to the golfer's shot by leaping up and down and saying:

"Let's go, Scottie! Oh, I watched the GOAT today, man. I just watched the GOAT just make that easy little tap-in, man. All he had to do was just tap it in. A little tap-a-roo. He's just not human."

The AT&T Byron Nelson begins on Thursday, May 11, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, and runs through Sunday, May 14.

When will Scottie Scheffler resume his game on Friday?

On Friday morning, Scottie Scheffler will begin the second round four strokes behind the first-round leader, SY Noh. He'll take the field with K.H. Lee and Jason Day at 8:34 am ET.

The AT&T Bryon Nelson has 156 players. To begin their game, the players are separated into 62 groups of three players each. Friday's round will begin at 7:50 am ET, with Scott Piercy, Doc Redman, and Max McGreevy starting on the first hole and Jason Dufner, Brandon Wu, and Sam Stevens starting on the 10th.

SY Noh led the competition after the first round with a score of 60. He shot a bogey-free round and finished three strokes ahead of Adam Scott and Zecheng Dou, who shared for second place with scores of under 8.

Scottie Scheffler hopes to win his third event of the season in the 2023 AT&T Bryon Nelson. He won the WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship in 2023. He had competed in nine events this year, finishing in the top 10 three times.

He finished 11th in The American Express Championship, 12th at the Genesis Invitational Open, and 11th at the RBC Heritage.

Scottie Scheffler's results from all events are listed below:

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Date: January 5-8, 2023

Position: 7th

The American Express

Date: January 19-22, 2023

Position: 11th

Phoenix Open

Date: February 9-12, 2023

Position: Winner

Genesis Invitational Open

Date: February 16-19, 2023

Position: 12th

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Date: March 2-5, 2023

Position: 4th

The Players Championship

Date: March 9-12,2023

Position: Winner

The Masters

Date: April 6-9, 2023

Position: 10th

RBC Heritage

Date: April 13-16, 2023

Position:11th

Poll : 0 votes