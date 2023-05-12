Who is leading 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson? Day 1 leaderboard and highlights explored

S. Y. Noh led the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship after the first 18 holes with a score of under 11. Noh got things going with two consecutive birdies on the first two holes. He finished with a score of 60 after a bogey-free round that included eight birdies and an eagle.

The AT&T Byron Nelson got underway at TPC Craig Ranch on Thursday, May 11, and will run until Sunday, May 14. The tournament includes a $9.5 million prize pool, with the winner getting a $1.7 million check.

With nine strokes, S.Y. Noh leads the tournament even after playing with a cracked driver. He had to play with a cracked driver until the 16th hole when he was finally allowed to replace it.

Noh was not permitted to replace the driver before the 16th since there should have been additional damage noticed by referee John Mutch.

Mutch stated regarding the damaged driver:

"There was definitely separation in the metal on the face, and there was clear concavity in the face. Concavity renders a club face non-conforming. So the club at that point was unfit for play."

Adam Scott finished second in a two-way tie with Zechang Dou with a score of -8. Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, finished in a six-way tie with Luke List, Richy Werenski, Scott Piercy, Ryan Palmer, and Jason Day with a score of -7.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Day 1 leaderboard

Here's a full leaderboard of AT&T Byron Nelson day 1:

1: S.Y. Noh

T2: Adam Scott

T2: Zecheng Dou

T4: Luke List

T4: Richy Werenski

T4: Scott Piercy

T4: Ryan Palmer

T4: Scottie Scheffler

T4: Jason Day

T10: Doug Ghim

T10: Mackenzie Hughes

T10: David Micheluzzi

T10: Sam Stevens

T10: Doc Redman

T10: Sean O'Hair

T10: Si Woo Kim

T17: Henrik Norlander

T1: 7Sangmoon Bae

T17: Patton Kizzire

T17: Kevin Tway

T17: Andrew Novak

T17: Chad Ramey

T17: Hideki Matsuyama

T17: Sung Kang

T17: Augusto Nunez

T17: Eric Cole

T17: Justin Lower

T17: S.H. Kim

T17: Dylan Wu

T30: James Hahn

T30: C.T. Pan

T30: Nate Lashley

T30: Matt Kuchar

T30: Greyson Sigg

T30: Adam Hadwin

T30: Chesson Hadley

T30: Trevor Cone

T30: Brice Garnett

T30: Davis Riley

T30: Tom Hoge

T30: Jim Herman

T30: Stephan Jaeger

T30: Byeong Hun An

T30: Tyson Alexander

T30: Harry Hall

T46: Austin Cook

T46: Chris Stroud

T46: Scott Brown

T46: Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T46: Matthew NeSmith

T46: Robert Streb

T46: Tyrrell Hatton

T46: Aaron Wise

T46: Satoshi Kodaira

T46: Adam Schenk

T46: Roger Sloan

T46: Justin Suh

T46: Scott Harrington

T46: Brent Grant

T46: Joseph Bramlett

T46: Fabian Gomez

T46: Bill Haas

T46: Pierceson Coody

T46: Vincent Norrman

T65: Ryan Moore

T65: Min Woo Lee

T65: Ryan Brehm

T65: Michael Kim

T65: Kevin Chappell

T65: Matthias Schwab

T65: Wesley Bryan

T65: Kelly Kraft

T65: Tano Goya

T65: Parker Coody

T65: Bobby Massa

T65: Kevin Roy

T65: Greg Chalmers

T65: Harry Higgs

T65: Seamus Power

T65: Garrick Higgo

T65: Cameron Percy

T65: Robert Garrigus

T65: Will Gordon

T65: Jimmy Walker

T65: Tommy Gainey

T65: Harrison Endycott

T65: Michael Gligic

T65: Austin Eckroat

T89: Cameron Champ

T89: Tyler Duncan

T89: Scott Stallings

T89: Charley Hoffman

T89: Geoff Ogilvy

T89: Carl Yuan

T89: Brandon Wu

T89: Jonathan Byrd

T89: K.H. Lee

T89: Robby Shelton

T89: Dylan Frittelli

T89: Cody Gribble

T89: Kyle Westmoreland

T89: Carson Young

T89: Peter Kuest

T104: Aaron Baddeley

T104: Trey Mullinax

T104: Tom Kim

T104: Austin Smotherman

T104: Adam Long

T104: David Lipsky

T104: William McGirt

T104: Jason Dufner

T104: Kyle Stanley

T104: Russell Knox

T104: Taylor Montgomery

T104: Ryan Armour

T104: Martin Trainer

T104: George McNeill

T104: Grayson Murray

T104: Aaron Rai

T104: Trevor Werbylo

T104: Erik van Rooyen

T104: Mac Meissner

T104: Ryan Gerard

T124: Kramer Hickok

T124: Bo Van Pelt

T124: Nick Watney

T124: J.J. Killeen

T124: Paul Haley II

T124: Max McGreevy

T124: Ben Griffin

T124: Martin Laird

T124: Lucas Glover

T124: Davis Thompson

T124: Ted Potter, Jr.

T124: D.A. Points

T124: Maverick McNealy

T124: D.J. Trahan

T138: Stewart Cink

T138: Vince Whaley

T138: Kevin Stadler

T138: M.J. Daffue

T138: Logan McCracken

T138: Matthias Schmid

T138: Ricky Barnes

T138: Jonas Blixt

T138: Brandon Matthews

T147: Brian Stuard

T147: Derek Lamely

T147: Ben Crane

T147: Troy Merritt

T147: Taylor Bibbs

152: Andrew Landry

153: Jeffrey Kang

154: Derek Ernst

155: William Knauth

156: Richard S. Johnson

