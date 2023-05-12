Who is leading 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson? Day 1 leaderboard and highlights explored

S. Y. Noh led the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship after the first 18 holes with a score of under 11. Noh got things going with two consecutive birdies on the first two holes. He finished with a score of 60 after a bogey-free round that included eight birdies and an eagle.
The AT&T Byron Nelson got underway at TPC Craig Ranch on Thursday, May 11, and will run until Sunday, May 14. The tournament includes a $9.5 million prize pool, with the winner getting a $1.7 million check.
With nine strokes, S.Y. Noh leads the tournament even after playing with a cracked driver. He had to play with a cracked driver until the 16th hole when he was finally allowed to replace it.
Noh was not permitted to replace the driver before the 16th since there should have been additional damage noticed by referee John Mutch.
Mutch stated regarding the damaged driver:
"There was definitely separation in the metal on the face, and there was clear concavity in the face. Concavity renders a club face non-conforming. So the club at that point was unfit for play."
Adam Scott finished second in a two-way tie with Zechang Dou with a score of -8. Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, finished in a six-way tie with Luke List, Richy Werenski, Scott Piercy, Ryan Palmer, and Jason Day with a score of -7.
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Day 1 leaderboard
Here's a full leaderboard of AT&T Byron Nelson day 1:
- 1: S.Y. Noh
- T2: Adam Scott
- T2: Zecheng Dou
- T4: Luke List
- T4: Richy Werenski
- T4: Scott Piercy
- T4: Ryan Palmer
- T4: Scottie Scheffler
- T4: Jason Day
- T10: Doug Ghim
- T10: Mackenzie Hughes
- T10: David Micheluzzi
- T10: Sam Stevens
- T10: Doc Redman
- T10: Sean O'Hair
- T10: Si Woo Kim
- T17: Henrik Norlander
- T1: 7Sangmoon Bae
- T17: Patton Kizzire
- T17: Kevin Tway
- T17: Andrew Novak
- T17: Chad Ramey
- T17: Hideki Matsuyama
- T17: Sung Kang
- T17: Augusto Nunez
- T17: Eric Cole
- T17: Justin Lower
- T17: S.H. Kim
- T17: Dylan Wu
- T30: James Hahn
- T30: C.T. Pan
- T30: Nate Lashley
- T30: Matt Kuchar
- T30: Greyson Sigg
- T30: Adam Hadwin
- T30: Chesson Hadley
- T30: Trevor Cone
- T30: Brice Garnett
- T30: Davis Riley
- T30: Tom Hoge
- T30: Jim Herman
- T30: Stephan Jaeger
- T30: Byeong Hun An
- T30: Tyson Alexander
- T30: Harry Hall
- T46: Austin Cook
- T46: Chris Stroud
- T46: Scott Brown
- T46: Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- T46: Matthew NeSmith
- T46: Robert Streb
- T46: Tyrrell Hatton
- T46: Aaron Wise
- T46: Satoshi Kodaira
- T46: Adam Schenk
- T46: Roger Sloan
- T46: Justin Suh
- T46: Scott Harrington
- T46: Brent Grant
- T46: Joseph Bramlett
- T46: Fabian Gomez
- T46: Bill Haas
- T46: Pierceson Coody
- T46: Vincent Norrman
- T65: Ryan Moore
- T65: Min Woo Lee
- T65: Ryan Brehm
- T65: Michael Kim
- T65: Kevin Chappell
- T65: Matthias Schwab
- T65: Wesley Bryan
- T65: Kelly Kraft
- T65: Tano Goya
- T65: Parker Coody
- T65: Bobby Massa
- T65: Kevin Roy
- T65: Greg Chalmers
- T65: Harry Higgs
- T65: Seamus Power
- T65: Garrick Higgo
- T65: Cameron Percy
- T65: Robert Garrigus
- T65: Will Gordon
- T65: Jimmy Walker
- T65: Tommy Gainey
- T65: Harrison Endycott
- T65: Michael Gligic
- T65: Austin Eckroat
- T89: Cameron Champ
- T89: Tyler Duncan
- T89: Scott Stallings
- T89: Charley Hoffman
- T89: Geoff Ogilvy
- T89: Carl Yuan
- T89: Brandon Wu
- T89: Jonathan Byrd
- T89: K.H. Lee
- T89: Robby Shelton
- T89: Dylan Frittelli
- T89: Cody Gribble
- T89: Kyle Westmoreland
- T89: Carson Young
- T89: Peter Kuest
- T104: Aaron Baddeley
- T104: Trey Mullinax
- T104: Tom Kim
- T104: Austin Smotherman
- T104: Adam Long
- T104: David Lipsky
- T104: William McGirt
- T104: Jason Dufner
- T104: Kyle Stanley
- T104: Russell Knox
- T104: Taylor Montgomery
- T104: Ryan Armour
- T104: Martin Trainer
- T104: George McNeill
- T104: Grayson Murray
- T104: Aaron Rai
- T104: Trevor Werbylo
- T104: Erik van Rooyen
- T104: Mac Meissner
- T104: Ryan Gerard
- T124: Kramer Hickok
- T124: Bo Van Pelt
- T124: Nick Watney
- T124: J.J. Killeen
- T124: Paul Haley II
- T124: Max McGreevy
- T124: Ben Griffin
- T124: Martin Laird
- T124: Lucas Glover
- T124: Davis Thompson
- T124: Ted Potter, Jr.
- T124: D.A. Points
- T124: Maverick McNealy
- T124: D.J. Trahan
- T138: Stewart Cink
- T138: Vince Whaley
- T138: Kevin Stadler
- T138: M.J. Daffue
- T138: Logan McCracken
- T138: Matthias Schmid
- T138: Ricky Barnes
- T138: Jonas Blixt
- T138: Brandon Matthews
- T147: Brian Stuard
- T147: Derek Lamely
- T147: Ben Crane
- T147: Troy Merritt
- T147: Taylor Bibbs
- 152: Andrew Landry
- 153: Jeffrey Kang
- 154: Derek Ernst
- 155: William Knauth
- 156: Richard S. Johnson