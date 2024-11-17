"I kind of woke up at the end"- Wesley Bryan shoots course record on 'very little sleep' after staying up to watch Jake Paul-Mike Tyson match

Wesley Bryan shot the course record at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Saturday, November 16, during the third round of the event, despite having 'very little sleep'. The American is playing in this week's PGA Tour, which started with its first round on Thursday, November 14.

During the third round of the event on Saturday, November 16, he shot 61, matching the record at Port Royal Golf Course. The PGA Tour player stayed up late to watch the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight on November 15 and cited that as the reason behind having 'little sleep' before the round.

Following the event, Wesley Bryan opened up about his game and said (via Nuclr Golf):

"Yeah, I'll be honest, woke up this morning on very, very little sleep. Stayed up for the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson match and that didn't finish until about, shoot, 2:00 in the morning. It was one of those spectacle events that I just felt I needed to watch. Anyway, was a little tired…"

Discussing a relatively slow start before gathering momentum, Wesley added:

“Got out on the golf course, it blew for the first couple holes and then we had a few holes where it laid down pretty nice for us. Anyway, started making birdies, then I guess I kind of woke up at the end and I guess it," he added.

Wesley Bryan was phenomenal with his game on Saturday and shot 61. With that, he jumped 42 spots on the leaderboard and took the fourth spot.

Meanwhile, Andrew Novak and Rafael Campos tied for the lead after shooting 62 and jumping nine spots on the leaderboard. Justin Lower, who was in the lead after the second round, slipped to third place.

Wesley Bryan 'enjoyed' playing in windy conditions at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024

The PGA Tour players struggled with their games during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Saturday due to windy conditions. However, despite the rough conditions, Wesley Bryan enjoyed a great outing and also opened up about the weather of the tournament after shooting 61, saying (via Golf Channel):

“I felt like these type of conditions – really for my entire golfing career – I've really enjoyed wind. It just brings out a little bit more creativity, so I do enjoy the wind. Then today, I mean, nobody knows when a 61's going to come. That's just kind of a career day. Hopefully we can get in the mix tomorrow on the back nine. That would be the ultimate goal.”

Bryan started the third round on the tenth hole with two consecutive birdies and then added a birdie on the 14th. He then shot a birdie on the 16th and made an eagle on the par-5 17th. He added two more birdies and an eagle on the back nine for a 10-under 61.

