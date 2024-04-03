Joaquin Niemann will be playing in the Masters 2024 thanks to a special invitation from the organizers. The Chilean is confident that he will be able to take advantage of this opportunity and claimed that he has "a good chance to win" the tournament.

Niemann is outside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) since LIV Golf events (where he has been playing since 2022) do not receive ranking points. However, his performances in 2024 have been so outstanding that they did not go unnoticed by Augusta National officials.

On his current sporting form and his chances at the Masters 2024, Joaquin Niemann said (via LIV Golf Updates):

"It’s a golf course [Augusta National's] that I've been enjoying the last couple of years. I haven't had a really good result yet, but I'm looking forward to it. If I keep playing the way I’m playing, I know I'm going to have a good chance to win."

Joaquin Niemann started his 2024 season by winning the Australian Open held by the PGA Tour of Australasia. He also played in the Dubai Desert Classic held by the European Tour and finished T4. He played one event on the International Series of the Asian Tour as well, finishing in the top 10.

In the current LIV Golf season, Niemann has won two out of the four events so far (LIV Golf Mayakoba and LIV Golf Jeddah) in addition to finishing fourth in Hong Kong. He currently leads the individual rankings on the circuit as well.

Joaquin Niemann has played at the Masters Championship four times (2018, 2021, 2022, 2023) with three cuts made. His best performance was in 2023 when he finished T16.

Which LIV Golf players will join Joaquin Niemann at the Masters 2024?

In addition to Joaquin Niemann, 13 other LIV Golf players will participate in the Masters 2024. The others qualified thanks to their status as former champions or because of the places they occupy in the world rankings.

Defending champion Jon Rahm leads the group as one of the main favorites to challenge for the title. The other 11 players are as follows:

Bubba Watson (former champion)

Dustin Johnson (former champion)

Phil Mickelson (former champion)

Patrick Reed (former champion)

Sergio Garcia (former champion)

Charl Schwartzel (former champion)

Bryson DeChambeau (Major champion, last 5 seasons)

Brooks Koepka (Major champion, last 5 seasons)

Cameron Smith (Major champion, last 5 seasons)

Tyrrell Hatton (OWGR)

Adrian Meronk (OWGR)

The group has a combined 13 titles in the Masters Tournament and 22 titles in Major championships. The reigning Masters champion (Rahm) will be joined by the reigning PGA Championship champion (Koepka). Both played in the last edition of the Ryder Cup along with Tyrrell Hatton.