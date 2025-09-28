"I like when the golfers show some sass" - Paige Spiranac drops hot take on Rory McIlroy firing up at Ryder Cup crowd

Paige Spiranac dropped a hot take on golf after Rory McIlroy gave it back to the crowd at the Ryder Cup on Saturday, September 27. Following the incident, the star influencer said that she was a fan of golfers showing some 'sass' and giving it back to the fans.On Saturday, Team Europe won both foursome and four-ball sessions and finished the day with 6-2 points and an overall 11.5-4.5 scoreline against the US. While the hosts didn’t give much competition to them, the fans didn't make it easy at all.The 36-year-old star was subject to sledging and booing a few times, but at one point he decided to give it back. During the morning foursome match, the Northern Irishman told the US crowd to 'F**k off' after being yelled at.Reacting to the incident, Paige Spiranac shared an interesting hot take.&quot;Hot take for golf but I like when the golfers show some sass in competitive settings like this,&quot; she said. &quot;The crowd is saying whatever they want to them so the players can banter back if they want&quot;Speaking of the incident, the five-time major champion said he was fine with banter but didn’t want any nuisance during the shot.&quot;That's to be expected,&quot; he said. &quot;That's what an away Ryder Cup is. In between shots, say whatever you want to me. That's totally fine. But just give us the respect to let us hit shots, and give us the same chance that the Americans have.&quot;For the uninitiated, this wasn’t the only incident that took place on Saturday. During the afternoon four-ball session, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were reportedly subjected to verbal insults, body-shaming, and other offensive comments.&quot;Weird take&quot; - Paige Spiranac hits back at Brandel Chamblee for Bryson DeChambeau criticismPaige Spiranac (Image Source: Imagn)A few days ago, Brandel Chamblee targeted Bryson DeChambeau ahead of the Ryder Cup. He also raised doubts about the golfer’s YouTube popularity, accusing him of having views with the help of bots. Besides, he also called him an 'odd duck' and a captain’s nightmare.Reacting to the comments, Paige Spiranac slammed the veteran golf analyst.&quot;Brandel saying Bryson is a “captain’s nightmare” is such a weird take,&quot; she wrote on X. &quot;He’s the perfect person for this type of team event. He gets the people going! Will be fun to watch his matches this week&quot;Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranacLINKBrandel saying Bryson is a “captain’s nightmare” is such a weird take. He’s the perfect person for this type of team event. He gets the people going! Will be fun to watch his matches this weekSpeaking of Ryder Cup performance so far, it has been nothing noteworthy for DeChambeau. He has won just one of the four matches and currently holds a 1-3-0 scoreline.