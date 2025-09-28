  • home icon
  "I like when the golfers show some sass" - Paige Spiranac drops hot take on Rory McIlroy firing up at Ryder Cup crowd

"I like when the golfers show some sass" - Paige Spiranac drops hot take on Rory McIlroy firing up at Ryder Cup crowd

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 28, 2025 02:55 GMT
Paige Spiranac drops hot take on Rory McIlroy and others at Ryder Cup (Image vis Getty)
Paige Spiranac drops hot take on Rory McIlroy and others at Ryder Cup (Image vis Getty)

Paige Spiranac dropped a hot take on golf after Rory McIlroy gave it back to the crowd at the Ryder Cup on Saturday, September 27. Following the incident, the star influencer said that she was a fan of golfers showing some 'sass' and giving it back to the fans.

On Saturday, Team Europe won both foursome and four-ball sessions and finished the day with 6-2 points and an overall 11.5-4.5 scoreline against the US. While the hosts didn’t give much competition to them, the fans didn't make it easy at all.

The 36-year-old star was subject to sledging and booing a few times, but at one point he decided to give it back. During the morning foursome match, the Northern Irishman told the US crowd to 'F**k off' after being yelled at.

Reacting to the incident, Paige Spiranac shared an interesting hot take.

"Hot take for golf but I like when the golfers show some sass in competitive settings like this," she said. "The crowd is saying whatever they want to them so the players can banter back if they want"
Speaking of the incident, the five-time major champion said he was fine with banter but didn’t want any nuisance during the shot.

"That's to be expected," he said. "That's what an away Ryder Cup is. In between shots, say whatever you want to me. That's totally fine. But just give us the respect to let us hit shots, and give us the same chance that the Americans have."
For the uninitiated, this wasn’t the only incident that took place on Saturday. During the afternoon four-ball session, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were reportedly subjected to verbal insults, body-shaming, and other offensive comments.

"Weird take" - Paige Spiranac hits back at Brandel Chamblee for Bryson DeChambeau criticism

Paige Spiranac (Image Source: Imagn)
Paige Spiranac (Image Source: Imagn)

A few days ago, Brandel Chamblee targeted Bryson DeChambeau ahead of the Ryder Cup. He also raised doubts about the golfer’s YouTube popularity, accusing him of having views with the help of bots. Besides, he also called him an 'odd duck' and a captain’s nightmare.

Reacting to the comments, Paige Spiranac slammed the veteran golf analyst.

"Brandel saying Bryson is a “captain’s nightmare” is such a weird take," she wrote on X. "He’s the perfect person for this type of team event. He gets the people going! Will be fun to watch his matches this week"

Speaking of Ryder Cup performance so far, it has been nothing noteworthy for DeChambeau. He has won just one of the four matches and currently holds a 1-3-0 scoreline.

About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

