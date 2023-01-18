“I like your prediction about Rory” – Fans react to Paige Spiranac’s ‘5 things to look for in 2023’

Golfer cum social media star Paige Spiranac recently posted a video of the five things she was looking forward to in 2023. She talked about the WM Phoenix Open, LIV Golf, Rory winning The Masters and Tiger making the cut in the Majors.

Paige Spiranac recently posted a video asking "This is going to be a great golf season! What are you looking forward to?"

Fans also had a few things to say about Spiranac's predictions. Here are some reactions:

"Paige finding a solid man, settling down."

"Playing 100 rounds."

"Playing 100 rounds. Dropping my handicap 3 strokes because of my (hopefully) improved chipping."

"I like your prediction about Rory."

"I like your prediction about Rory, I think he will win the Masters as well and complete the career grand slam. He's been playing some of the best golf of his career"

"Once in a lifetime player."

"You are correct, Tiger Woods will be the number one interest in golf until he decides he doesn't want to be anymore. Once in a lifetime player."

"I love the Masters."

"I love the Masters, beautiful course and Amen corner will claim some and cause others to win"

"Alpha Jugs in the flesh."

This user felt that Tiger won't make the cut this year.

Well, everyone is looking forward to Spiranac's posts.

This user was hoping for WWE's Vince McMohan's involvement in LIV Golf.

"I'm looking forward to more PGA vs LIV. Like, is Vince McMahon getting involved? I kinda hope so."

Tiger and Rory in the final round pairing? Who wouldn't want it?

"The prediction that I always dream of every year... Tiger & Rory final round pairing at The Masters."

5 things Paige Spiranac is looking forward to in 2023

Spiranac is hoping for Rory McIlroy to win The Masters this year

1) WM Phoenix Open, Super Bowl in the same week

The WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl will take place in the same week and in the same city. It will be interesting to see both tournaments with the WM Phoenix Open being elevated and all the big players who will be featuring in the second designated event of the year.

"We have the WM Phoenix Open and the Super Bowl the same week, same place, it's going to be an amazing field. Massive party. I don't know who survived coming out of that one, it's gonna be fun."

2) The Netflix documentary

Netflix will be streaming the golf documentary series Full Swing from February 15. Spiranac seemed excited about it.

"I think it's going to be great for golf. It's going to grow the game. It's going to give you an inside look into life on tour, the drama that happened, and also the guys' personality. They're so cool and so fun. And most people don't get to see that side of of them."

3) The Masters

Paige is excited about the 87th Masters like every golf lover. Given that LIV golfers are allowed to play in the first Major of the year, it will be interesting to see the two rival Tour professionals in the same event.

"I think it's just going to be a big head to head and you know, it's going to have a lot of fun with this Rory, he's always outspoken."

Spiranac believes McIlroy will be the favorite to win at Augusta National this year.

"He is ready for the test and I think that Rory is going to win The Masters this year."

4) The future of LIV

LIV had its inaugural season last year. However, it wasn't safe from controversies. The continuous tussle between LIV and the PGA Tour, the fight for OWGR and the controversies surrounding Greg Norman, a lot happened last year.

Hence, it will be interesting to see how things go for LIV this year and Spiranac has expressed similar thoughts in her video.

"It [LIV] caused a stir last year, but this year, we’ve already seen some key staff members step down, and everyone seems to be pushing for Greg Norman to step aside. Will they make amends with the PGA Tour? Are they just going to push you in farther away? What's going to happen? I'm really curious to see how everything plays."

5) What about Tiger Woods?

Woods has struggled with injuries in recent times and hasn't played much. He was last seen at the PNC Championship, a father-son event. Paige believes Woods will make cuts in all four Majors and one can never know if he might win one. You can never underestimate a legend, can you?

"You never count him out but I think he's going to make the cut and all four majors."

