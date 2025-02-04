“I’ll carry you around forever” - Nelly Korda posts heartwarming message on nephew’s 1st birthday

Nelly Korda shared an adorable message for her sister and golfer Jessica Korda's son, Greyson. The toddler turned one on February 3.

Nelly posted a picture on social media in which she can be seen carrying him through a parking lot. From her blue and white gear, it appeared that the picture was taken after her round at the recently concluded HGV Tournament of Champions. She was also sporting a white visor and matching shoes. The 26-year-old wrote in her Instagram story:

"I'll carry you around forever if you want..."

Trending

Image via @nellykorda

Previously, Korda had shared a sweet birthday reel for Greyson, posted by Jessica Korda. The reel was a comparison of how much the toddler had grown up in the past year. Jessica wrote in the caption:

"Time is flying by so fast my baby boy. One year of being your mama, thank you for choosing me. I love you endlessly 🦒🧸💙 Happy 1st birthday Greyson 💙🦒🧸."

Nelly Korda reposted the beautiful reel, wishing Greyson a "Happy 1st birthday." She had even commented on the reel with several hearts. Their brother and tennis star Sebastian Korda had also reshared the reel on his story.

On the competitive front, World No. 1 Nelly Korda recently finished at T2 at the HGV Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida, after carding a score of 18-under. The win was secured by A Lim Kim with a score of 20-under.

Exploring the final leaderboard of HGV Tournament of Champions 2025 ft. Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions 2025 - Final Round (Source: Getty)

The 2025 HGV Tournament of Champions concluded on Sunday at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Florida. Here is the final leaderboard:

1 A Lim Kim -20

2 Nelly Korda -18

3 Linn Grant -15

T4 Minjee Lee -14

T4 Jin Young Ko -14

6 Lydia Ko -13

7 Lauren Coughlin -12

8 Rio Takeda -11

9 Leona Maguire -10

T10 Ashleigh Buhai -8

T10 Pajaree Anannarukarn -8

T10 Rose Zhang -8

T10 Hyo Joo Kim -8

T14 Elizabeth Szokol -5

T14 Brooke M. Henderson -5

T14 Haeran Ryu -5

T14 Celine Boutier -5

T18 Megan Khang -4

T18 Angel Yin -4

T20 Patty Tavatanakit -2

T20 Hannah Green -2

T22 Amy Yang -1

T22 Allisen Corpuz -1

T22 Cheyenne Knight -1

T25 Bailey Tardy E

T25 Ayaka Furue E

27 Alexa Pano +2

28 Jasmine Suwannapura +3

29 Linnea Strom +5

T30 Moriya Jutanugarn +9

T30 Yuka Saso +9

32 Chanettee Wannasaen +11

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback