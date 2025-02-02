Who won the 2025 HGV Tournament of Champions? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 HGV Tournament of Champions concluded Sunday, February 2, at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club. Nelly Korda fought hard for the title, but a final-round 65 didn't get the job done.

A Lim Kim won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at 20-under par, two strokes ahead of Korda. Linn Grant recovered from a slow start (even par until the 10th hole) to card a final round 69 and finish in third place.

Expand Tweet

Trending

2025 HGV Tournament of Champions final leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard for the HGV Tournament of Champions.

1 A Lim Kim -20

2 Nelly Korda -18

3 Linn Grant -15

T4 Minjee Lee -14

T4 Jin Young Ko -14

6 Lydia Ko -13

7 Lauren Coughlin -12

8 Rio Takeda -11

9 Leona Maguire -10

T10 Ashleigh Buhai -8

T10 Pajaree Anannarukarn -8

T10 Rose Zhang -8

T10 Hyo Joo Kim -8

T14 Elizabeth Szokol -5

T14 Brooke M. Henderson -5

T14 Haeran Ryu -5

T14 Celine Boutier -5

T18 Megan Khang -4

T18 Angel Yin -4

T20 Patty Tavatanakit -2

T20 Hannah Green -2

T22 Amy Yang -1

T22 Allisen Corpuz -1

T22 Cheyenne Knight -1

T25 Bailey Tardy E

T25 Ayaka Furue E

27 Alexa Pano +2

28 Jasmine Suwannapura +3

29 Linnea Strom +5

T30 Moriya Jutanugarn +9

T30 Yuka Saso +9

32 Chanettee Wannasaen +11

A Lim Kim won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions 2025 (Image via Getty).

A Lim Kim started the final round of the HGV Tournament of Champions three shots clear of Linn Grant and four ahead of Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko. However, the Korean never let up, carding a fourth-round 67 with seven birdies and two bogeys to become the only player in the field to shoot in the 60s in all four rounds.

The performance allowed her to hold off Korda, who carded a final round 65 with nine birdies and two bogeys. The world number one went from strength to strength at the event, posting scores of 71, 67, and 67 in her first three rounds.

Defending champion Lydia Ko could not repeat her performance of the previous two days and carded a final round of 70. Ko also recovered from a difficult start (three bogeys and no birdies until the sixth hole) to card five birdies and no bogeys in her last 12 holes. Nevertheless, she dropped from second to sixth place in the HGV Tournament of Champions.

The best score of the fourth round was carded by two-time major champion Minjee Lee (10-under 62). Her performance included an eagle and eight birdies without a bogey to move up eight places into a share of fourth place.

The other side of the coin was fellow major champion Yuka Saso, who carded a final round 85 with one birdie, six bogeys, and four double bogeys. Saso dropped 18 spots to T30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback