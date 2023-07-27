“I’ll say Max Homa’s gonna be in Italy” - Fred Couples on three golfers locked in for the US Ryder Cup team

Will all four men's golf majors done and dusted, players are looking forward to the Ryder Cup, which will take place in September in Rome, Italy. The golfers are stepping up their game to earn a spot to represent their country at the Ryder Cup.

Fred Couples recently confirmed a few names, who will be a part of the American team in Rome. Couples spoke about American golfers and their performances on Sirius XM's The Fred Couples Show, and based on that, he eventually confirmed three names who will be in Italy.

Here is the conversation that Fred Couples had with his co-host George Downing about the Ryder Cup as quoted by Golf.com:

George Downing: Here’s the guys that are not confirmed and need to make a case. No. 7: Max Homa.

Fred Couples: I’m like one of the 19 assistants, I’ll say Max Homa’s gonna be in Italy. I’ll say Max Homa’s gonna be in Italy, without getting anyone in trouble.

George Downing: Cam Young

Fred Couples: Cam Young will be in Italy. Jordan Spieth? Will be in Italy. Keegan Bradley? The rest is — I’m stopping.

Fred Couples also spoke about Justin Thomas, who will be competing in the 3M Open Championship. Over the previous few months, Thomas has been struggling with his game. To gain a position at the Ryder Cup, he will have to perform well at the PGA Tour events that will take place prior to the Ryder Cup.

“I’m glad he’s playing this week. The whole world knows that JT’s gotta go to, is it Minnesota, and then Greensboro? He’s gotta go to those places and play well," Couples said.

It is important to note that the Ryder Cup will take place from September 25 and will have its finale on October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome Italy.

2023 Ryder Cup standings

The United States will face the European team in Italy in September. Both teams will feature six players, who will automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup, with the balance of the squad being determined by the leaders of the respective teams.

The top six qualifiers for the American squad are those who earned the most money at the BMW Championships between 2022 and 2023. The European team, on the other hand, use two separate criteria for automatic qualification. The players were chosen according to their DP World Tour and Official World Golf Ranking points.

Here is a list of the USA team Ryder Cup standings as of July 2023:

1. Scottie Scheffler 25,741.7

2. Wyndham Clark 13,366.1

3. Brian Harman 10,194.5

4. Brooks Koepka 9,421.15

5. Xander Schauffele 8,672.0

6. Patrick Cantlay 8,454.8

7. Max Homa 8,264.5

8. Cameron Young 7,679.3

9. Jordan Spieth 7,482.1

10. Keegan Bradley 7,422.3

11. Collin Morikawa 7,116.8

12. Rickie Fowler 6,892.1

13. Sam Burns 6,832.8

14. Justin Thomas 6,370.1

15. Denny McCarthy 6,239.9

16. Kurt Kitayama 5,777.9

17. Will Zalatoris 5,529.1

18. Harris English 4,888.3

19. Tony Finau 4,380.3

20. Chris Kirk 4,240.3

21. Sahith Theegala 3,978.7

22. Adam Schenk 3,952.5

23. Taylor Moore 3,703.7

24. Tom Hoge 3,679.3

25. Russell Henley 3,671.2

Here are the European team Ryder Cup standings as of July 2023:

DP World Tour points

1. Rory McIlroy 4033.5

2. Jon Rahm 3417.2

3. Robert MacIntyre 743.6

4. Yannik Paul 1,652.9 91

5. Adrian Meronk 1,614.2

6. Tommy Fleetwood 1,534.4

7. Victor Perez 1,528.0

8. Rasmus Hojgaard 1,516.9

9. Adrian Otaegui 1,375.2

10. Shane Lowry 1,290.2

11. Tyrrell Hatton 1,253.0

12. Jordan Smith 1,230.0

World Points

1. Jon Rahm 388.6

2. Rory McIlroy 364.6

3 . Viktor Hovland 265.8

4. Tyrrell Hatton 195.5

5. Tommy Fleetwood 158.3

6. Matt Fitzpatrick 152.8

7. Sepp Straka 141.8

8. Shane Lowry 104.3

9. Justin Rose 93.9 64

10. Robert MacIntyre 92.3 66

11. Adrian Meronk 76.1 82

12. Seamus Power 69.3