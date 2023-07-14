“I’ll talk to Luke, see where I stand" - Padraig Harrington refuses to rule out chances of another Ryder Cup participation at 51     

Padraig Harrington, 51, feels he will be able to partake in the Ryder Cup later this year. The former Ryder Cup captain is eyeing the historic competition and is even willing to adjust his schedule, if necessary, to see whether he has a 'genuine chance' to take part in the team event.

His recent performances gave him the confidence to return to the European Tour competing against young golfers in a star-packed field.

Speaking about his chances to play in the Ryder Cup, Harrington said:

“I’ve got these two events. I’ll see at the end of those. I’ll talk to Luke (Donald), see where I stand. If necessary, I will change my schedule. I’m meant to play a few Champions tour events in the middle of the summer. But I will change and come back and play European tour events if I have a genuine chance.”

He is looking forward to the next two weeks to assess his performance, and if it improves, Harrington may offer him a chance to participate in the Ryder Cup again. He continued, saying:

“If I don’t have two good weeks, I’m not going back (to Europe). I’m going to play the Champions tour. Two average weeks, I don’t know where that leaves me. If I have two good weeks, that obviously says something," he added.

Padraig Harrington has been playing at this week's Genesis Scottish Open and will play at The Open Championship next week with current Tours players. This will help him judge his performance.

“It’s how I play in Scotland and how I play The Open that will determine everything. It does put me under quite a bit of pressure coming in here because I know if I don’t perform these two weeks, it’s the end of that," he said.

It is important to note that Harrington has had an incredible start to the 2023 Scottish Open and secured a spot in the top 10 after playing on 36 holes. Speaking of this week's performance, the Irish golfer added:

“I still think I’m a serious player. I see some good things. Honestly, if I never hit the ball any better than I did the last two days, then I’d be happy. I wouldn’t be changing anything from the last two days. All that means is you get the right break here or there, hole the right putt, I’d be right there in contention any week.”

Padraig Harrington's performance at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Padraig Harrington has had an astonishing performance at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open so far. The tournament is underway at the Renaissance Club and after two rounds, he wrapped up with a score of seven under par 133.

Harrington made four birdies and one bogey in the first round on Thursday, July 13, and played the second round of 66 after carding six birdies and two bogeys.

Rory McIlroy tops the leaderboard of the Scottish Open after the unfinished second round. After playing a round of 66, he finished with a score of under 10, one stroke ahead of Tyrrell Hatton and Tom Kim.

The PGA Tour event will be concluded on Sunday, July 16, and soon golfers will be headed to compete at the last major of the year, The Open Championship, set to commence at Royal Liverpool, will be held from July 20 to 23. The Ryder Cup will be held in September in Rome.