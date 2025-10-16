  • home icon
  "I'll be there" - Tiger Woods makes a huge promise to Jupiter Links Golf Club ahead of TGL's new season

"I’ll be there" - Tiger Woods makes a huge promise to Jupiter Links Golf Club ahead of TGL's new season

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Oct 16, 2025 23:12 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v NY - Source: Getty
Tiger Woods clicked while playing in TGL [Image via Getty]

Tiger Woods' return to golf has been a topic of discussion among experts and fans for quite a while now. Woods, 49, hasn't played competitive golf since last competing at the TMRW Golf League, which he co-founded with 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy.

While many believed Woods would be on course to play the upcoming TGL season, the golfer revealed last week that he had yet another surgery on his back. Although it's not clear when Woods will be in action again, the 15-time Major champion has made a huge promise to his TGL team at Jupiter Links Golf Club.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official X handle of the team shared a message wishing Tiger Woods a speedy recovery. The tweet in question also involved the team joking with Woods by involving famous golf personality Will Lowery. Jupiter Links GC's tweet read:

"Tiger wishing you a quick recovery as we gear up for Season 2 of @TGL ! Rest assured, @WillLoweryGolf is taking great care of your clubs! @TigerWoods @Maxhoma @joohyungkim0621 @K_Kisner"

Replying to this tweet, Woods made a huge promise to Jupiter Links Golf Club. As per the promise, he will be present for every match the team plays in the upcoming season. The legendary golfer also sent Lowery a message. Woods wrote:

"I’ll be there for every match! Looking forward to seeing everyone on January 13th for our home opener. And @willlowerygolf, hands off my sticks!"

While Tiger Woods' availability for the upcoming TGL season isn't clear, the league is set to commence on December 28th, 2025. In the opening match, New York Golf Club will face last season's champions, Atlanta Drive Golf Club.

Varun Anand Bhat

Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

