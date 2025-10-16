"I’ll be there" - Tiger Woods makes a huge promise to Jupiter Links Golf Club ahead of TGL's new season

Tiger Woods' return to golf has been a topic of discussion among experts and fans for quite a while now. Woods, 49, hasn't played competitive golf since last competing at the TMRW Golf League, which he co-founded with 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy.While many believed Woods would be on course to play the upcoming TGL season, the golfer revealed last week that he had yet another surgery on his back. Although it's not clear when Woods will be in action again, the 15-time Major champion has made a huge promise to his TGL team at Jupiter Links Golf Club.On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official X handle of the team shared a message wishing Tiger Woods a speedy recovery. The tweet in question also involved the team joking with Woods by involving famous golf personality Will Lowery. Jupiter Links GC's tweet read:&quot;Tiger wishing you a quick recovery as we gear up for Season 2 of @TGL ! Rest assured, @WillLoweryGolf is taking great care of your clubs! @TigerWoods @Maxhoma @joohyungkim0621 @K_Kisner&quot;Replying to this tweet, Woods made a huge promise to Jupiter Links Golf Club. As per the promise, he will be present for every match the team plays in the upcoming season. The legendary golfer also sent Lowery a message. Woods wrote:&quot;I’ll be there for every match! Looking forward to seeing everyone on January 13th for our home opener. And @willlowerygolf, hands off my sticks!&quot;While Tiger Woods' availability for the upcoming TGL season isn't clear, the league is set to commence on December 28th, 2025. In the opening match, New York Golf Club will face last season's champions, Atlanta Drive Golf Club.