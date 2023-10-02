“I'll try and win my point” - Shane Lowry shares his thoughts during final moments of the 2023 Ryder Cup 

Shane Lowry had a decent outing in the second Ryder Cup of his career at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Although he just won one point for Team Europe, his contribution can not be neglected.

He faced Team USA's Jordan Spieth in the 10th singles match on Sunday. At that point in time, Europe lost four consecutive matches and the score went to 14 - 10.

However, it was Tommy Fleetwood who earned the winning point to seal the victory for his team, but Lowry must have felt the pressure at the prestigious biennial event as well.

His match against Jordan Spieth was the last to end and its result had minimal importance as Europe already clinched the Ryder Cup by the time. However, Lowry managed to tie the match and earned half a point more for his team.

While speaking of what he felt during the final stage of his match at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Shane Lowry, who was at the winner's press conference, said,

"But thankfully Tommy did it before me and you know I was on the green on 17, and I somehow holed the putt. On 18, I hit my drive, I didn't care where it went," he said.

Shane Lowry added that Fleetwood already won that important point for Team Europe when he was on the 17th green. However, he did walk down thinking about winning the match. He said,

"I was walking down and I was thinking, 'right I'll try and win my point,' but I was like whatever, I don't really care. I said it at the start of the week, I don't care if I make no points, as long as we win," Lowry added.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing on the board" - Shane Lowry on Team USA's bizarre comeback in the singles matches of Ryder Cup

On Sunday, in the 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, and Robert McIntyre were the last three European players to play the singles match.

While speaking at the press conference, Lowry shared the conversation he had with Fleetwood and McIntyre before they went out to play the match. He joked that it would not come down to them to win the crucial points.

However, things changed for the visitors giving Europeans a mini setback after they lost four consecutive singles matches.

"It was an interesting day. Myself, Tommy, and Bob were in the locker room before we went out, joking and hoping it wasn't going to come down to our matches. And I couldn't believe what I was seeing on the board, to be honest," Lowry said.

Shane Lowry also revealed that the last two hours of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club was probably the most stressful time for everyone throughout the entire event.