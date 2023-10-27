Celine Boutier, who has won three LPGA tournaments this season, is again making waves for her third-place finish after the second round in the LPGA Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

The French Professional golfer shot an 8-under 64 on Friday (October 27), moving into a tie for third place, two shots behind leader Jasmine Suwannapura and one shot behind Rose Zhang.

Talking about her performance, Celine Boutier said (Quotes via Golfweek):

"I feel like I had a lot of really close birdie putts. The greens are soft so I was able to hit it a little bit easier to just be aggressive, because the ball is going to stay. I feel like if you can manage to control your distances very well it’s a lot easier when you don’t have to worry about the bounces."

The 29-year-old golfer was in 40th position on the leaderboard after the opening round. However, she turned the tables today with a super 64 (-8). With just one bogey, Celine Boutier scored nine birdies and made 22 putts. She ended the round with a total of -10.

Rose Zhang, one shot ahead of Celine Boutier, is also making waves for her career low-round

The LPGA Maybank Championship is bringing high hopes for many golfers. Rose Zhang, who is looking for her second LPGA victory, was placed tied for third on the leaderboard after the first round. The American professional golfer shot her career-low round of 7 under 65.

Soon after this, Zhang went on to confess how important it was to stay committed while playing for the event.

"I know that there are so many great players out here, so it's really important to stay aggressive and committed. That's what I really tried to do, and ultimately the short stick has to work, so that really helped me today," she said, as quoted by SB Nation.

"I'm super happy, especially going into the last hole. I knew we were cutting it close. I was telling Ollie we had to speed up. Please let the rain stay away for just a little bit. I played solid. Overall, it was a very solid day," she added.

It is important to note that with an amazing second round, the 20-year-old golfer has jumped to the T2 position. She has scored 4-under 68 today which makes her earn a total of -11.

There are still two rounds left of the LPGA Maybank Championship, and it will be interesting to witness how Celine Boutier and Rose Zhang fare in the final stretch.