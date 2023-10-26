“That’s what I really tried to do”- Rose Zhang achieved career low round at 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship

Rose Zhang's career has been on a rollercoaster since she turned professional in June 2023. She is currently playing at the Kuala Lumpur Country Club in the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship. After the end of the first round, she is placed tied for third on the leaderboard.

The 20-year-old American golfer shot her career-low round of 7 under 65. She shot a bogey-less round with seven birdies. While speaking of her blistering 7 under par round, she acknowledged the fact that the field at the Kuala Lumpur Country Club is full of great golfers and emphasized the importance of staying aggressive and committed.

Zhang was quoted by SB Nation as saying,

"I know that there are so many great players out here, so it's really important to stay aggressive and committed. That's what I really tried to do, and ultimately the short stick has to work, so that really helped me today."

Rose Zhang emphasized that her performance on the first day of the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship was great and talked about how she tried to speed up her play because of the cloudy skies. The play was stopped for around four hours due to rain and thunderstorms.

Zhang added:

"I'm super happy, especially going into the last hole. I knew we were cutting it close [with the rain]. I was telling Ollie we had to speed up. Please let the rain stay away for just a little bit. I played solid. Overall, it was a very solid day," Zhang said.

Exploring the performance and earnings of Rose Zhang on the LPGA tour in 2023

Before entering the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship, Rose Zhang played in 11 events this season on the leading American women's golf tour. She missed the cut in only two of them. Her season started with a sensational victory at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Later on, Zhang finished tied for eighth on the leaderboard of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She followed it with a tied-for-ninth finish at the U.S. Women's Open.

In the fourth major of the season, the Evian Championship, Zhang finished tied for ninth on the leaderboard. She also represented the United States team at the 2023 Solheim Cup, playing three matches and earning 0.5 points with an overall record of 0-2-1.

Below are the leaderboard standings and earnings of Rose Zhang in the 2023 season on the LPGA Tour:

BMW Ladies Championship - T34 ($13,665)

Buick LPGA Shanghai - T26 ($17,942)

Kroger Queen City Championship - T31 ($13,849)

Portland Classic - Missed the Cut

CPKC Women's Open - T41 ($10,882)

AIG Women's Open - T44 ($33,552)

The Amundi Evian Championship - T9 ($122,100)

Dana Open - Missed the Cut

U.S. Women's Open - T9 ($272,355)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - T8 ($214,811)

Mizuho Americas Open - 1 ($412,500)

Rose Zhang has earned overall prize money of $1,111,656 in her career and is placed 30th on the Race to CME Globe rankings.