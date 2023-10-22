“I would love to be able to own a tiny percentage ” - Rory McIlroy in talks about potential Manchester United Investment 

Rory McIlroy has recently invested in the Formula One Alpine team and is now eyeing an investment opportunity in Manchester United. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to buy the 25 percent stake in the football team and he could be joined by the four-time major champion.

McIlroy opened up about the potential investment in his recent interview with Sky Sports. The Northern Irish golfer said that he would love to have a tiny percentage of the club for which he has been cheering since his childhood.

"Sports team ownership used to be limited to private equity, and people who had a ton of money. But now sports stars are becoming more savvy and using their money in the right way," McIlroy said.

"I would love to be able to own a tiny percentage of the club I grew up cheering on as a boy. I would have loved to have taken 0.00001 per cent of Manchester United when Jim Ratcliffe took 25 per cent. And if another opportunity comes my way I will look at it. But it is not something that has come across our table as of yet," he added.

Rory McIlroy, along with Anthony Joshua, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Juan Mata, and other sports stars, have invested in the Alpine F1 team.

"Alpine F1 is an exhilarating venture" - Rory McIlroy talks about his deal with Apline F1 Team

Earlier in July, a group of investors, including Red Bird Capital, Otro Capital, Ryan Reynolds, and Rob McElhenney purchased a 24 percent stake in the Alpine F1 team for €200 million.

Last week, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Anthony Joshua, and Juan Mata also invested in the team and they collectively hold 24 per cent of the team.

McIlroy was happy with his investment and speaking about the deal, he said:

"Passion for excellence on the golf course has led me to admire the same pursuit in Formula 1. Partnering with Otro Capital in Alpine F1 is an exhilarating venture that unites my love for sports, competition, and the relentless drive to be the best."

Rory McIlroy has also joined hands with 15-time major champion, Tiger Woods, to start a sports company named TWGR Sports. Speaking about TWGR, McIlroy said (via Business Wire):

"For the last few years off the course, I’ve been focused on helping to lead golf into its digital future. Now, by joining forces with Tiger, Mike, and other TMRW Sports partners, we can shape the way that media and technology improve the sports experience. In a world where technology provides us with so many choices for using our time, we want to make sports more accessible for as many people as possible.”

The company is set to organize the TGL Golf League next year, which will have a limited field of 24 players.