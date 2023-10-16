“I love him to death” – Tom Kim opens up on his relationship with caddie Joe Skovron after 2023 Shriners Children’s Open win

Tom Kim, who recently won the 2023 Shriners Children's Open, shares a special bond with his caddie Joe Skovron. The South Korean golfer registered an incredible one-stroke victory over Adam Hadwin to defend his title.

Kim played four rounds 68-68-62-66 to finish one stroke ahead of Hadwin. During the winner's press conference, Kim opened up about his relationship with his caddie. He said that he had a unique relationship with Skovron.

Tom Kim said (via PGA Tour):

"The journey that me and Joe have had, he's not really just my caddie. He's really like my big brother now. I would not have been able to get third win this fact fast without him."

"I love him to death, and I'm very grateful that I have the opportunity, we have the opportunity to work together as a team," he continued. "This one really goes out to him because he's the best dude I've known."

Tom Kim won the Shriners Children's Open in 2022 and defended the title this year. Last year, Joe carried his bag and helped him in winning the tournament.

Who is Tom Kim's caddie?

Tom Kim hired Joe Skovron as his caddie before the 2022 Presidents Cup in September. The pair developed a pleasant relationship in a short period and played together in numerous tournaments. Their partnership helped Kim to have some brilliant results on the PGA Tour. He even won the 2022 Shriners Children's Open.

Kim's caddie Joe previously worked with American golfer Rickie Fowler. They worked together for 13 years before splitting.

Joe Skrovon is one of the most experienced caddies on the Tour. He possesses a greater experience of playing on different golf courses, giving statistical insight to the players and helping them perform well.

When Kim won his second PGA Tour title at the Shriners Children's Open last year, he credited Joe for his support. Kim said (via Golf Channel):

"I think I’ve got to give big credit to Joe, my caddie. He really kept me in it and we had a really good game plan coming into the week, and it paid off. I’m having fun playing on the PGA Tour. It’s awesome."

The 2023 edition of the Shriners Children's Open concluded on Sunday, October 15, where Adam settled in second place. He was followed by Eric Cole to finish in a tie for third place with Alex Noren, JT Poston, and Taylor Pendrith.

Joel Dahmen finished in seventh place with Cam Davis, Chesson Hadley, Beau Hossler, Isaiah Salinda, and KH Lee.