“I'm going to finish a piece of chocolate” - Tom Kim reveals his celebration plan after winning the 2023 Shriners Children's Open

South Korean golfer Tom Kim has successfully defended his title at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open after finishing with a score of under 20. He finished one stroke ahead of Adam Hadwin to clinch the trophy. It was his third PGA Tour victory.

During a post-tournament press conference, Kim shared his plans to celebrate his win. He said he would be eating his favourite chocolate. Kim said (via NUCLR Golf):

"I'm going to finish a piece of chocolate that I wanted to finish, then I'm going to order room service & go to bed, then wake up at 3:00 & take my 6:30AM flight. I can't wait to finish that chocolate."

Tom Kim started his game on Thursday, October 12 and scored 68 after making five birdies and two bogeys. He again played a round of 68 on Friday. Kim made six birdies, one bogey and one double bogey in the second round.

In the third round, he started with two back-to-back birdies on the first two holes and added two more on the front nine along with one eagle and five more birdies on the back nine to settle for a score of 62, which was the lowest of four rounds he played in.

In the final round of the tournament, he made seven birdies and two bogeys. Kim registered a one-stroke victory over Adam Hadwin.

"I am very fortunate to defend"- Tom Kim on successfully defending his PGA Tour title

Tom Kim last won on the PGA Tour in 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open tournament and in 2023 he successfully defended his title. The South Korean golfer became the youngest player to win three PGA Tour events since Tiger Woods. This year, he had seven top-25 finishes and also finished second at The Open Championship.

The 21-year-old golfer spoke about his victory in an interview with the media. He said (via the CBS):

"It was a long day. I really felt confident in myself, and I was playing really well. I knew if I just did me I was going to be able to do it. It's been a long season, it's almost a year later and here we are again. I am very fortunate to defend. Glory to the man above for guiding me, and I have learned so much this year and it has been such a blessing and very humbling. I am stoked to get this one for our team."

In 2018, Kim turned pro and joined the Philippine Golf Tour. He has won 11 professional tournaments so far including three on the PGA Tour and two on the Asian Tour. He won two PGA Tour events in 2022 and the third one last week