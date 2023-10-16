“Gonna be a star”, “I hope you go to LIV” – Fans react to Tom Kim winning the 2023 Shriners Children's Open at Las Vegas

Tom Kim emerged victorious at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open on Sunday, October 15, at TPC Summerlin. He registered a one-stroke victory over Adam Hadwin after playing four rounds of 68-68-62-66.

Kim has been incredible with his game throughout the tournament. Recently, the PGA Tour shared a video of Tom Kim speaking about his win after the match with a caption saying:

"Three wins at the age of 21. @Joohyungkim061 returns to the top @shrinersopen."

Fans jumped into the comments section of the post to speak about Tom Kim's victory saying he is a star. One user commented:

"Gonna be a star."

While another said he should join LIV Golf.

"I hope you go to LIV."

Fans reaction to Tom Kim's victory at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open (Image via X)

Kim started his game on Thursday, October 12, and played a round of 68. He made two back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes before adding two consecutive bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes. He followed it with a birdie on the ninth and two birdies on the back nine to score 68.

He carded a birdie on the first hole of the second round before adding five more birdies a bogey and a double bogey to score 68. Tom Kim started the third round with a birdie on the first hole and made nine birdies, one eagle and two bogeys to play the lowest of three rounds.

He scored 62 on Saturday and 66 in the final round. He made seven birdies and one bogey to score under 20.

"I really felt confident in myself" - Tom Kim on his victory at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open

Having turned pro in 2018, Tom Kim has won 11 professional tournaments in his career. He won three PGA Tour events and two Asian Tours. He won his first PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship in 2022 after playing four rounds 67-64-68-61. He registered a five-stroke over John Huh and Im Sung Jae.

He won the Shriners Children's Open in 2022 after defeating Patrick Cantlay and Matthew NeSmith. He went on to defend the title in 2023. Speaking about his victory at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open, Kim said (via PGA Tour):

"It was a long day. I really felt confident in myself, and I was playing really well. I knew if I just did me I was going to be able to do it. It's been a long season, it's almost a year later and here we are again. I am very fortunate to defend. Glory to the man above for guiding me, and I have learned so much this year and it has been such a blessing and very humbling. I am stoked to get this one for our team."

Eric Cole settled in third place in a tie with Alex Noren, JT Poston and Taylor Pendrith at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.