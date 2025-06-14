“I LOVE U“: Brooks Kopeka’s wife Jena Sims pens heartfelt birthday message to the “sweetest most selfless human”

Jena Sims, the wife of five-time golf major winner Brooks Koepka, shared a heartfelt birthday message for fellow model Ashley Gatlin Rizer on Instagram on Saturday, June 14.

Ad

Posting a picture from what appeared to be a celebratory event filled with pink balloons and smiles, Sims called Rizer the “sweetest, most selfless human. Sims wrote via Instagram stories:

“Happy birthday to quite literally the sweetest, most selfless human @ashgat. I can go on and on about your heart and your loyalty. I LOVE U.”

A still taken from Jena Sims's Instagram story on June 14, 2025 (via Instagram@jenasims)

American models Ashley Gatlin Rizer and Jena Sims are connected through the Pageant of Hope, hosted by HBBQs. The event supports and celebrates children with serious illnesses and disabilities. According to her Instagram bio, Rizer is an international model and actress, and also the founder and owner of BathCrafts by AshGat.

Ad

Trending

Brooks Koepka apologizes to wife Jena Sims

Brooks Koepka hasn’t had the best time at major tournaments in 2025. He missed the cut at both the Masters and PGA Championship this year after failing to finish inside the top 25 at any major in 2024.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, June 12, at the 2025 U.S. Open, Koepka admitted he had been in a bad mood for months and it affected people around him.

Ad

"Yeah, I would say from the first weekend in April until about last week, you didn't want to be around me. It drove me nuts. It ate at me. I haven't been happy. It's been very irritating. It's a lot. I mean, I had to apologize - I've apologized to Rick, Pete, Jeff, Blake, my wife, my son, everybody. I wouldn't have wanted to be around me," Koepka said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Things have started to look a bit better for him this week at Oakmont. Koepka shot rounds of 68 and 74 to make the cut. He’s now 2-over after two rounds and just five shots behind leader Sam Burns heading into the weekend.

Looking back on what went wrong, Koepka explained that he had completely lost his feel for the swing. He struggled with shot shape and direction, with his perception often far from reality. While he hasn’t reviewed the footage yet, he believes his current swing looks more like the one he had during his early career years, especially in 2013, and feels confident that things are now trending in the right direction.

Jena Sims has been at Oakmont to support her husband along with their son, Crew. The two first met at the 2015 Masters and began dating shortly after. They got engaged in 2021 before tying the knot the following year in a private ceremony in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Sims and Koepka got married in June 2022, and the couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More