Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka have a special celebration for their 3-year anniversary

On June 4, 2025, Jena Sims and LIV golfer Brooks Koepka celebrated their three-year anniversary. Koepka married the American model and actress in 2022 and share a son together. Sims shared a glimpse of their anniversary celebration on social media.

Jena Sims is a popular name in the modelling industry. When she first met her future husband, Koepka was competing at the 2015 Masters Tournament. Sims made her relationship with Koepka public after twoyears, followed by their engagement in 2021.

On Wednesday, Sims shared a heartfelt tribute to their 3-year old marriage via a reel on her Instagram account.

Koepka's wife posted a clip that contained memorable moments with her partner. The video had shots from their celebrations, parties, and heartwarming glimpses from Koepka and Jena Sims' 2022 marriage in Turks and Caicos. Take a look at the post shared by Sims on Instagram:

"The years keep getting better and better, love. @bkoepka Happy Anniversary ❣️"

Brooks met his future wife at the 2015 Masters, but their conversations began through Instagram. Since Jena Sims was a Georgia native, she attended the prestigious golf major. At the end of the first round on April 9, Koepka noticed Sims in the crowdand leaned over the ropes to give her a hug.

Four years later, the duo tied the knots at Amanyara Resort in Turks and Caicos. In the ceremony, Brooks was wearing a grey and white suit paired with sneakers. Sims sported a dazzling white wedding gown and a strapless glittery dress in the reception. Jena Sims also shared a photo on her Instagram story in that attire:

"HAPPY 3 YEARS, LOVER"

Screenshot from Sims' Instagram story/IG: @jenamsims

Sims and Koepka shares their son Crew, who was born 11 months after the couple tied the knot.

Jena Sims shares secrets behind her successful relationship

As a golfer on the Saudi PIF-backed league, Brooks Koepka has to travel around the globe to compete in tournaments. Despite difficult schedules, the five-time major champion and Jena Sims have had a strong relationship.

During the inauguration of SI Social Club at New York, Sims shared some secrets of maintaining a good relationship alongside their professional careers (as quoted by Sports Illustrated):

"Well, we schedule date nights. We’re really good with time management. I always have been, but I think once you become a parent, you just have to. You have no choice but to be really good at managing schedules."

Sims also talked about priorities:

"I think you just prioritize. Our careers are high up on the priority list, so we respect that about each other, and thoroughly enjoy that Crew can come with us."

Crew has been constant picture in the frame of Brooks and Jena. Beside participating in the iconic par 3 contest in Augusta, Crew was spotted with the couple during Sports Illustrated Swim Week in Miami, Florida.

